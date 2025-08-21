Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Porsche Cayenne car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Porsche Cayenne?
Porsche Cayennes tend to have higher insurance costs. On average, it costs $344 per month to insure one at full coverage. That's 54 percent more than the national average cost of a policy. Minimum coverage the Cayenne costs less than full coverage at $66 per month, which is close to the national average cost of $67 per month.
While the cost of your policy will depend on your unique driving profile, there are some vehicle-specific characteristics that play a part in pricing. Repair costs, safety features and crash ratings all help determine what a car costs to insure.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $88,000
Trims available: Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, Cayenne S, Cayenne S E-Hybrid, Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid
Repair costs
Porsches are built with specialized materials, which can make repairs and insurance costs more expensive. They may also require a more skilled laborer to fix them, which also drives up costs.
Safety features
The Porsche Cayenne comes equipped with a suite of high-tech safety features, like lane-keeping assistance, rear-cross traffic alerts and active parking support. Computerized safety features like these can be more expensive to fix after an accident, which often makes insurance premiums higher.
Crash ratings
Crash ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are not available for the Porsche Cayenne. In general, cars that perform better in accidents have lower insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Porsche Cayenne
Each car insurance company has its own method for calculating your rate. Thus, there's no single carrier that offers the cheapest Porsche Cayenne car insurance for all drivers. Instead, you'll need to compare a handful of quotes so you can hone in on the best deal.
How much does it cost to insure my Porsche Cayenne?
Bankrate complied average rates from some of the cheapest Porsche Cayenne car insurance companies to help get the comparison process started.
|
|
|
|
$2,275
|
- $1,849
|
$2,711
|
- $1,413
|
$2,777
|
- $1,347
|
$3,089
|
- $1,035
|
$3,444
|
- $680
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Porsche Cayenne
Buying a Cayenne is no small financial feat. While a minimum coverage car insurance policy will be cheaper, it may not offer enough financial protection. In addition to your state's minimum limits, you might want to consider these extra coverages:
- Comprehensive: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
- Collision: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Gap insurance: If you took out a loan to buy your Cayenne, you may want gap insurance. If you total your car, it can cover the difference between what you get from your insurance company and what you owe on your car loan.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.
Learn more: How much car insurance do I need?
How to get a Porsche Cayenne car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Porsche Cayenne with other similar cars
|
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,124Read More
|
BMW X5
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,890Read More
|
Land Rover Range Rover
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,548See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$88,000
|$67,600
|$107,900
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|4 stars
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|19 mpg
|25 mpg
|21 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: