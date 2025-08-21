 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Porsche Cayenne car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Updated Aug 21, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Porsche Cayenne?

Porsche Cayennes tend to have higher insurance costs. On average, it costs $344 per month to insure one at full coverage. That's 54 percent more than the national average cost of a policy. Minimum coverage the Cayenne costs less than full coverage at $66 per month, which is close to the national average cost of $67 per month.

While the cost of your policy will depend on your unique driving profile, there are some vehicle-specific characteristics that play a part in pricing. Repair costs, safety features and crash ratings all help determine what a car costs to insure.

Car Image
$4,124 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$792 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $88,000

Trims available:  Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, Cayenne S, Cayenne S E-Hybrid, Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Porsches are built with specialized materials, which can make repairs and insurance costs more expensive. They may also require a more skilled laborer to fix them, which also drives up costs.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

The Porsche Cayenne comes equipped with a suite of high-tech safety features, like lane-keeping assistance, rear-cross traffic alerts and active parking support. Computerized safety features like these can be more expensive to fix after an accident, which often makes insurance premiums higher.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

Crash ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are not available for the Porsche Cayenne. In general, cars that perform better in accidents have lower insurance costs.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of Aug 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Porsche Cayenne

Each car insurance company has its own method for calculating your rate. Thus, there's no single carrier that offers the cheapest Porsche Cayenne car insurance for all drivers. Instead, you'll need to compare a handful of quotes so you can hone in on the best deal.

How much does it cost to insure my Porsche Cayenne?

Bankrate complied average rates from some of the cheapest Porsche Cayenne car insurance companies to help get the comparison process started.
Progressive
$2,275
- $1,849
Auto-Owners
$2,711
- $1,413
Nationwide
$2,777
- $1,347
USAA
$3,089
- $1,035
Travelers
$3,444
- $680
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of Aug 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo
Car Insurance Image

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location Pin Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Other car insurance coverage for a Porsche Cayenne

Buying a Cayenne is no small financial feat. While a minimum coverage car insurance policy will be cheaper, it may not offer enough financial protection. In addition to your state's minimum limits, you might want to consider these extra coverages:

  • Comprehensive: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
  • Collision: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
  • Gap insurance: If you took out a loan to buy your Cayenne, you may want gap insurance. If you total your car, it can cover the difference between what you get from your insurance company and what you owe on your car loan.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.

Learn more: How much car insurance do I need?

How to get a Porsche Cayenne car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Porsche Cayenne with other similar cars

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,124
Read More
BMW X5 BMW X5
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,890
Read More
Land Rover Range Rover Land Rover Range Rover
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,548
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$88,000 $67,600 $107,900
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
Not rated 4 stars Not rated
Gas mileage
19 mpg 25 mpg 21 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Substantially worse than average Worse than average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Porsche 911 Porsche 911
Porsche 718 Cayman Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche Panamera Porsche Panamera
Porsche 718 Boxster Porsche 718 Boxster
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance
Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer and industry analyst for Bankrate. She is based in San Francisco and holds a personal lines insurance license.
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor II, Insurance