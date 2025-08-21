 Skip to Main Content

Porsche 911 car insurance: cost and quotes

R.E. Hawley
Jessa Claeys
Updated Aug 21, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Porsche 911?

The average cost of car insurance for a Porsche 911 is $448 per month or $5,378 per year. That's well above the national average of $223 per month or $2,679 per year for passenger vehicles.

Why do 911 owners pay such high rates? It comes down to a few factors: high vehicle value, increased driving risk associated with performance vehicles and added costs from imported vehicles and parts. Add in personal rating factors like your age and driving history, which can significantly impact the cost of coverage, and it's typical to see a wide range of insurance premiums for the Porsche 911.

Car Image
$5,378 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$661 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $132,300

Trims available: Carrera, Carerra 4, Carerra T, Targe 4 GTS, GTS, 4GTS, Turbo, Turbo S, Turbo 50 Years, GT3, GT3 RS, S/T

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

The cost of repairs for a Porsche 911 depends in part on the exact 911 model you own. This car is highly customizable with a wide range of trims, configurations and optional features. Keep in mind that your insurance policy will need to cover the full cost to repair any components you add.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Depending on your exact model, the 911 may include some advanced driver safety aids absent from other performance cars, like forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assistance. These features add to your repair costs but may reduce your insurance bill.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

Like many sports cars, the Porsche 911 doesn't have a crash test rating from organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or Euro NCAP.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Porsche 911

Because the Porsche 911 is so expensive to insure and carries such a unique set of risks, comparing personalized rates from multiple providers to find the best fit for your vehicle is important. As a starting point, Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to find the carriers with the lowest average rates for this model.

How much does it cost to insure a Porsche 911?

On average, the cheapest car insurance companies for a Porsche 911 include Nationwide, Travelers and Progressive.

2023 Porsche 911 car insurance premium by carrier
Nationwide
$3,098
- $2,280
Travelers
$3,265
- $2,113
Erie
$3,285
- $2,093
Auto-Owners
$3,366
- $2,012
Progressive
$3,610
- $1,768
Other car insurance coverage for a Porsche 911

Every driver's insurance needs are unique — and it goes double for a car with as much personality and value as the 911. Ideally, speak with a licensed insurance professional to determine the exact types and levels of coverage to carry on your 911's insurance policy. You may want to consider some of the following options:

  • Gap insurance or new car replacement: Gap coverage, loan/lease coverage or new/better car replacement — different insurers offer different options to protect your investment when you buy a new car. For a car as valuable as the 911, it's worth looking for the best gap coverage or alternative.
  • High liability limits: If you own a Porsche, you likely have significant assets that your liability policy needs to protect. Take the potential costs associated with an at-fault accident — from ER bills and short-term care to long-term rehabilitation and home healthcare expenses — into account when weighing your liability limits against your assets.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Unfortunately, with more and more uninsured drivers on the road, your insurance policy needs to stand up not just to your own risk but also to the risk other drivers bring to the road. If your area has a high number of uninsured drivers, consider including this coverage on your policy if it's not already mandated by law.

How to get a Porsche 911 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Porsche 911 with other similar cars

Porsche 911 Porsche 911
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,378
Read More
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,512
See more models
Tesla Model S Tesla Model S
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,548
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$132,300 $68,300 $99,990
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
Not rated Not rated Not rated
Gas mileage
18-25 mpg 16-25 mpg 99-108 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

