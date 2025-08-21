Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Porsche 718 Cayman car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Porsche 718 Cayman?
On average, full coverage auto insurance for a Porsche 718 Cayman costs $3,811 per year or $318 per month. That's about 42 percent more than the national average, reflecting the Cayman's high value and potential for risky driving.
Driving style and price point aren't the only factors that can shape Porsche Cayman insurance costs. The trim level and upgrades (if any) on your Cayman, as well as personal rating factors like your age, location and driving history can all shift the bottom line when it comes to your insurance bill. Smart shopping can also help you adjust your rate by finding the carrier that best fits your needs and risk profile.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $75,400
Trims available: 718 Cayman, 718 Cayman Style Edition, 718 Cayman S, 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Repair costs
The Cayman's German engineering delivers a superior driving experience — and steep repair costs, since components must be imported. Consider looking for an insurer that will cover the full cost of OEM parts in post-collision repairs.
Safety features
Unlike more staid passenger cars, the Cayman has no standard driver assistance features. You can add certain safety tech, like blind-spot monitoring, as an optional upgrade, but the cost of repairing these components may add to your insurance bill.
Crash ratings
Like many sports cars, the Porsche 718 Cayman has no crash test ratings from organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Euro NCAP.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Porsche 718 Cayman
No individual insurance carrier consistently offers the best deal for all Porsche owners. That said, each company uses a different algorithm to set rates, meaning that you can find the cheapest insurance provider for your Porsche by comparing personalized rates from a number of different companies.
The table below compares annual full coverage premiums for a 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman to the national average, revealing the carriers with the cheapest rates on average for this model.
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,995
|
- $1,816
|
$2,188
|
- $1,623
|
$2,371
|
- $1,440
|
$2,448
|
- $1,363
|
$2,903
|
- $908
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Porsche 718 Cayman
No two Porsche owners have the exact same insurance needs. The amount of car insurance you need depends on your budget, personal priorities and driving style, as well as the assets you need to protect. You may want to work with a licensed insurance professional and consider some of the following options:
- High liability limits: Your Porsche's liability limits should cover your assets in the event of an at-fault accident — a major risk in a high-performance sports car. If your auto insurer's maximum liability limits won't cover you, consider asking about an umbrella policy.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: If you live in an area with a high number of uninsured drivers, it may be a good idea to invest in coverage to help in the event of a crash with an uninsured or underinsured driver.
- Medical coverage: Convertibles like the Cayman carry elevated medical risks in the event of a crash. Depending on what's available and required in your state, you may need to purchase personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments (MedPay) coverage for your Cayman.
How to get a Porsche 718 Cayman car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Porsche 718 Cayman with other similar cars
|
Porsche 718 Cayman
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,811Read More
|
Porsche 718 Boxster
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,650Read More
|
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,512See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$75,400
|$77,600
|$68,300
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|24 combined mpg
|24 combined mpg
|19 combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: