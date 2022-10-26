Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249).
Car insurance for Porsche
How much does it cost to insure a Porsche?
The average cost of full coverage car insurance is $223 per month. But, if you drive a Porsche, you'll likely end up paying much more.
The make and model of the car you drive heavily influences insurance costs. For a luxury vehicle like a Porsche, you can expect to pay more for insurance than you would for a more traditional consumer car because of its high sticker price, costly repairs and association with risky driving behaviors.
Other rating factors that impact your premium include your driving record, location, the coverage types you choose and, in most states, your age and gender. Each car insurance company sets rates differently, which is why quotes vary by carrier.
Car insurance for Porsche: By model
Even within the same make, car insurance rates vary by model and even by trim level. All rates below are for the base trim level of each model.
911
There are 23 different iterations of the Porsche 911, with the 911 Turbo 50 Years costing an impressive $270,500. The Carerra, the entry-level model, costs less but is still expensive, starting at $132,300.
Cayenne
Available in two body styles with gas-powered and hybrid powertrains, the Porsche Cayenne SUV starts at $88,800, with prices as high as $210,600 for the Cayenne Turbo GT. The Cayenne comes with more safety features than the 718 models and the Panamera, though it has a higher base price, depending on the trim package.
718 Cayman
The Cayman is one of the sportiest cars that Porsche offers. With a base price of $75,400 and similar features to the Boxster, the Cayman also has similar rates for car insurance.
Panamera
With a starting price already in the six-figure range, the Panamera is one of the more expensive models in Porsche's lineup. The model is available as both gas-powered and as a hybrid. It may help to compare car insurance rates for both powertrains since electric models generally cost slightly more to insure.
718 Boxster
Available as a coupe or a convertible, the Porsche 718 Boxster is a highly-rated sports car. With a starting price of just under $77,600, it’s one of the most affordable Porsches to buy — and to insure.
Porsche features that impact insurance costs
Auto insurance manufacturers all have unique features that can affect the price of car insurance. Some aspects of Porsche vehicles that may impact rates are:
- Airbags: Porsche models come standard with front and knee airbags, but some models include curtain and rear airbags, which can reduce crash severity and insurance costs.
- Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS): Advanced safety features like lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation are available or standard on many Porsche models. While you may not get a direct discount for these features, some insurers may consider them when writing premiums.
- Performance capabilities: How you drive can impact your insurance as much as what you drive. Sports cars built for high-speed driving may be subject to higher insurance rates due to the potential for risky driving.
- Comfort and convenience features: Every optional package and feature — from ventilated seats to heated steering wheels and voice controls — adds to the cost to insure your Porsche.
- Price of parts: Porsches are foreign cars with high-quality parts. This, plus the potential need for specialized labor, increases insurance costs.
Other car insurance coverage for Porsche
Cost is not the only feature to consider when shopping for the best insurance for your Porsche. It's also important to ensure you have the right amount and type of coverage to financially protect your ride.
- Full coverage: For most Porsche vehicles, full coverage is a must-have. While it’s not a legal requirement, it’s typically required by lenders if your Porsche is leased or financed. A full coverage car insurance policy includes comprehensive coverage, which pays up to the actual cash value of your Porsche if it’s damaged by things like theft, vandalism, severe weather or hitting an animal, and collision coverage, which pays for damage caused by crashes.
- Gap insurance: This is also helpful for Porsche owners who took out a loan to buy their cars. If you total your car, gap insurance can cover the difference between what you get from your insurance company and your outstanding loan balance.
- Roadside assistance: If you pop a tire, run out of gas or need a tow, roadside assistance can help you out in a pinch.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: