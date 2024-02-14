Best cheap car insurance in Omaha
Drivers in Omaha pay an average rate of $629 per year for minimum coverage car insurance. Full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, is available for an average cost of $2,040 per year. Based on average rate data and other key quality metrics, Bankrate determined that USAA, Auto-Owners, State Farm, Nationwide and Farmers write some of the best cheap car insurance in Omaha.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Omaha
Bankrate reviewed average rates from Quadrant Information Services and found that USAA, Auto-Owners and Nationwide offer some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Omaha. All three offer average full and minimum coverage rates below the Omaha average. All the companies on our list offer average rates far below the national annual average of $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage.
Our insurance editorial team assessed rate data, coverage options, customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, discounts and other factors to assign each carrier a Bankrate Score. These Scores are based on a 5-point scale and provide a holistic snapshot of how an insurance provider might appeal to a car insurance shopper.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Central region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Auto-Owners
|4.3
|829/1,000
|$1,203
|$341
|State Farm
|4.3
|833/1,000
|$2,244
|$617
|USAA
|4.2
|890/1,000
|$1,327
|$324
|Nationwide
|4.0
|792/1,000
|$1,334
|$436
|Farmers
|3.8
|819/1,000
|$2,442
|$784
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners is a regional carrier known for its affordable rates and great discounts. Omaha drivers may be able to take advantage of discounts for bundling, paying their premium in full, enrolling in paperless billing and being a good student. Policyholders may be able to build a more robust policy with endorsements for roadside assistance, gap insurance and additional expenses coverage. However, Auto-Owners is only available in 26 states, which may be a concern for drivers who move frequently.
Learn more: Auto-Owners Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm is the largest car insurance provider in the country by market share. Although State Farm’s average rates are some of the highest on our list, the carrier offers a variety of discounts, including two app-based telematics programs: Steer Clear for drivers under 25 and Drive Safe & Save for drivers over 25. In addition, State Farm sells roadside assistance, rideshare insurance and rental car reimbursement for Omaha drivers looking for more robust coverage. However, gap insurance is not available from State Farm, which may be a drawback for drivers who lease or finance their vehicles.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
USAA
USAA only sells insurance policies to active duty and retired military personnel and their eligible family members, which limits access for many, but the company receives consistent high scores for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power. In addition to low average rates, USAA policyholders may save even more on their premium with potential discounts for garaging a vehicle on base, low mileage and having family members who are insured with USAA. Although USAA does not offer as many endorsements as some competitors, it does offer roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement coverage.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Nationwide
Shoppers may choose Nationwide as their carrier of choice if they value unique endorsement options. Drivers in Omaha may be able to build a more robust policy with accident forgiveness, classic car insurance and vanishing deductibles. Plus, Nationwide offers a pay-per-mile program in select areas called SmartMiles, which bases your monthly rate on how many miles you drive each month. Nationwide received the lowest J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction in the Central region, so potential customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
Farmers
Based on average rates, Farmers is one of the more expensive options on our list for cheap car insurance in Omaha, with rates that are slightly above the city average. Farmers may be a good choice for drivers who value policy customization and unique discounts over customer service or digital tools. Endorsements may be available for new car replacement, accident forgiveness, customized equipment coverage and more. Additionally, policyholders may save with potential discounts for shared family vehicles, distant students and on-time payments.
Learn more: Farmers Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Omaha
Finding the cheapest car insurance in Omaha may be one task on your financial to-do list, but keeping the great rates once you lock them in may also take some work. You may want to keep the following in mind as you try to maintain affordable rates for car insurance.
- Compare multiple providers. Car insurance companies weigh rating factors differently when calculating premiums, so your rates may vary substantially between providers. Comparing quotes from a few different carriers may help you find the lowest rates for your circumstances. Many insurance professionals recommend shopping around before your policy renews, especially if you’ve experienced a big life change, like buying a new car.
- Keep a clean driving record. Car insurance companies consider your driving record when calculating rates, and drivers with tickets or accidents typically pay higher rates. Maintaining a clean driving record may help keep your rates steady over time and could net you additional savings if you participate in a telematics program or your carrier offers a safe driving discount.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
The best car insurance company is different for every driver. The best company for you likely depends on your coverage needs, personal rating factors and company preferences. You may want to spend some time researching insurance providers and comparing quotes to figure out which company can offer you the lowest rate for the types and amounts of coverage you want.
-
Most large car insurance companies offer online quotes with just a few simple inputs. However, if you want to work with a smaller regional carrier, you may need to contact the company over the phone or in person to get a quoted rate.
-
The average annual cost of car insurance in Omaha is $629 for minimum coverage and $2,040 for full coverage insurance. This works out to an average monthly cost of $52 for minimum and $170 for full coverage. As a point of comparison, the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska as a whole is $516 per year for minimum coverage and $1,994 per year for full coverage. Your own Omaha car insurance rate will vary from these averages based on a range of factors that are unique to you and your situation, including your age, credit history and driving record, as well as your car’s age, make and model.
-
Like most states, Nebraska requires drivers to carry a certain minimum amount of car insurance in order to drive on public roads legally. This amount is 25/50/25, which translates as follows:
- $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person per accident
- $50,000 in bodily injury liability total per accident
- $25,000 in property damage liability per accident
The state also requires drivers to have 25/50 of uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, which helps pay for injuries or damage if you are involved in an accident with someone who does not have insurance, or does not have enough to cover the total costs. It’s important to note that insurance experts generally suggest that you purchase more than the minimum required amounts if you are able to afford it, since the costs of a serious accident could mount up quickly and end up being higher than your policy’s maximum limits.
-
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
-
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
-
