Nissan Versa car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Nissan Versa?
On average, full coverage insurance for a Nissan Versa costs $2,768 per year, or $231 per month, based on rate data from Quadrant Information Services.
The Versa’s reputation for affordability extends to insurance, but several factors influence your exact premium:
- Driving history: A clean record typically results in lower rates, while accidents or violations can increase costs.
- Location: High-traffic areas or states with more uninsured drivers may see higher rates.
- Safety features: Standard driver-assist technology and crash-test ratings may contribute to lower premiums.
- Coverage choices: Opting for full coverage instead of state minimum liability will typically increase costs, but provide greater financial protection.
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s retail price for 2025 model (MSRP): Starting at $17,190
Trims available: S, SV, SR
Repair Costs
Repair costs for the Versa are generally more affordable than comparable sedans. Its low repair costs can help keep insurance costs low, since claims for repair are likely to be cheaper.
Safety Features
The Versa's many safety features such as lane departure warning, automatic braking and blind spot warning could help you earn a car insurance discount.
Crash ratings
The Nissan Versa has consistently earned “good” crashworthiness ratings from IIHS, the highest rating available, for its past few model years. Safe vehicles often result in lower premiums due to the decreased risk.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Nissan Versa
Finding affordable car insurance for a Nissan Versa comes down to comparing quotes from different providers. Some companies may offer lower rates due to the Versa’s solid safety ratings, affordable repair costs or your personal driving history, while others might provide better discounts for bundling policies or safe driving programs.
To help get the process started, Bankrate compiled average rates from top insurers. The companies in the table below offer competitive pricing for the Nissan Versa without sacrificing coverage options, discount variety, customer service or financial strength.
How much does it cost to insure my Nissan Versa?
Select the model year below to see average rates from some of the best car insurance companies.
2023 Nissan Versa car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,855
|
- $913
|
$2,006
|
- $762
|
$2,216
|
- $552
|
$2,115
|
- $653
|
$2,377
|
- $391
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Nissan Versa
Finding the lowest premium is nice, but choosing the right coverage is just as important. Also, remember that minimum coverage keeps you state-compliant, but could leave you without adequate protection should you get into an accident.
Depending on your needs, you might consider these additional coverage options for extra financial protection:
- Comprehensive coverage: Helps cover non-collision-related damages, such as theft, vandalism, weather events and falling objects.
- Collision coverage: Pays for repairs if your Versa is damaged in an accident, regardless of fault.
- Gap insurance: If you finance or lease your Versa, gap insurance can help pay the difference between the loan balance and the car’s actual value if totaled. This is usually only available for newer vehicles.
- Roadside assistance: Offers support for breakdowns, flat tires, and other roadside issues.
- New car replacement: Some insurers offer coverage that provides a brand-new car if your Versa is totaled within a specific timeframe.
While adding coverage increases premiums, it can also help lower out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.
How to get a Nissan Versa car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Nissan Versa with other similar cars
If you're in the market for a compact sedan, the Nissan Versa competes with several other affordable options. The Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio are two similar models that could be worth considering, each offering competitive pricing, fuel efficiency and insurance rates.
|
Nissan Versa
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,768Read More
|
Hyundai Elantra
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,805See more models
|
Toyota Corolla
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,408Read more
|Price (MSRP)
|$17,190
|$22,125
|$22,325
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|30-35 mpg
|23-54 mpg
|22-47 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: