Nissan Versa car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated May 07, 2025
On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Nissan Versa?

On average, full coverage insurance for a Nissan Versa costs $2,768 per year, or $231 per month, based on rate data from Quadrant Information Services.

The Versa’s reputation for affordability extends to insurance, but several factors influence your exact premium:

  • Driving history: A clean record typically results in lower rates, while accidents or violations can increase costs.
  • Location: High-traffic areas or states with more uninsured drivers may see higher rates.
  • Safety features: Standard driver-assist technology and crash-test ratings may contribute to lower premiums.
  • Coverage choices: Opting for full coverage instead of state minimum liability will typically increase costs, but provide greater financial protection.
$2,768 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$870 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s retail price for 2025 model (MSRP): Starting at $17,190

Trims available: S, SV, SR

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair Costs

Repair costs for the Versa are generally more affordable than comparable sedans. Its low repair costs can help keep insurance costs low, since claims for repair are likely to be cheaper.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety Features

The Versa's many safety features such as lane departure warning, automatic braking and blind spot warning could help you earn a car insurance discount.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Nissan Versa has consistently earned “good” crashworthiness ratings from IIHS, the highest rating available, for its past few model years. Safe vehicles often result in lower premiums due to the decreased risk.

Rates refreshed as of May 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Nissan Versa

Finding affordable car insurance for a Nissan Versa comes down to comparing quotes from different providers. Some companies may offer lower rates due to the Versa’s solid safety ratings, affordable repair costs or your personal driving history, while others might provide better discounts for bundling policies or safe driving programs.

To help get the process started, Bankrate compiled average rates from top insurers. The companies in the table below offer competitive pricing for the Nissan Versa without sacrificing coverage options, discount variety, customer service or financial strength.

How much does it cost to insure my Nissan Versa?

Select the model year below to see average rates from some of the best car insurance companies

2023 Nissan Versa car insurance premium by carrier
USAA
$1,855
- $913
Auto-Owners
$2,006
- $762
Geico
$2,216
- $552
Progressive
$2,115
- $653
Farm Bureau
$2,377
- $391
Rates refreshed as of May 2025
Read our full methodology
Other car insurance coverage for a Nissan Versa

Finding the lowest premium is nice, but choosing the right coverage is just as important. Also, remember that minimum coverage keeps you state-compliant, but could leave you without adequate protection should you get into an accident.

Depending on your needs, you might consider these additional coverage options for extra financial protection:

  • Comprehensive coverage: Helps cover non-collision-related damages, such as theft, vandalism, weather events and falling objects.
  • Collision coverage: Pays for repairs if your Versa is damaged in an accident, regardless of fault.
  • Gap insurance: If you finance or lease your Versa, gap insurance can help pay the difference between the loan balance and the car’s actual value if totaled. This is usually only available for newer vehicles.
  • Roadside assistance: Offers support for breakdowns, flat tires, and other roadside issues.
  • New car replacement: Some insurers offer coverage that provides a brand-new car if your Versa is totaled within a specific timeframe.

While adding coverage increases premiums, it can also help lower out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.

How to get a Nissan Versa car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model. 
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs. 
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Nissan Versa with other similar cars

If you're in the market for a compact sedan, the Nissan Versa competes with several other affordable options. The Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio are two similar models that could be worth considering, each offering competitive pricing, fuel efficiency and insurance rates.

Nissan Versa Nissan Versa
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,768
Read More
Hyundai Elantra Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,805
See more models
Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,408
Read more
Price (MSRP)
$17,190 $22,125 $22,325
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
30-35 mpg 23-54 mpg 22-47 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Worse than average Substantially worse than average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

