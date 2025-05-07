Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Nissan Titan car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Nissan Titan?
On average, full coverage car insurance for a Nissan Titan costs $2,888 per year, or $241 per month. That's roughly 7 percent more than the national average of $2,692 per year, or $224 per month.
Compared to more popular truck brands like Ford and Chevrolet, Nissan pickups typically cost a little more to insure — but rates can vary significantly depending on various factors specific to you, as well as vehicle details and market forces. Your driving record, crash test ratings for the trim you choose and the price of replacement parts for your truck all impact the amount you pay to insure it. If you have full coverage, your insurance rate is also based in part on the vehicle's actual cash value.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $46,690
Trims available: The 2024 Nissan Titan is available at a variety of trim levels, including SV, SV Bronze Edition, SV Midnight Edition, Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve. It's also available in heavy-duty form as the Titan XD.
Repair Costs
Accessories can add to the total cost of any post-collision repairs, so take the added cost of coverage into consideration when weighing upgrades and packages. Keep in mind that insurance may not cover aftermarket upgrades without an endorsement.
Safety Features
Standard driver assistance for all models includes forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings, trailer sway damping, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Crash ratings
Mixed performance on the passenger side in front crash tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration brings down safety ratings for 2020–2024 Titan models — and could raise insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Nissan Titan
Because insurance rates are highly personalized, comparison shopping is the key to finding the cheapest carriers for your own Nissan Titan. As a starting place, you may want to request quotes from the companies listed in the table below. These companies offer the lowest average Nissan Titan insurance rates among top-rated U.S. carriers, according to average premium data from Quadrant Information Services. However, you may also find a competitive rate from a smaller local or regional insurance provider.
How much does it cost to insure my Nissan Titan?
On average, Nissan Titan insurance costs $2,888 per year for a full coverage policy. Nissan XD car insurance rates may be slightly higher to account for higher replacement costs, as well as different safety factors. The table below compares average Nissan Titan car insurance rates from well-regarded national and regional auto insurance carriers.
2023 Nissan Titan car insurance premium by carrier
Other car insurance coverage for a Nissan Titan
If you're financing or leasing a Nissan Titan, your lender will likely require you to purchase and maintain full coverage — that is, a policy that includes both comprehensive and collision coverage to help pay for damage to the vehicle. While you can stick to state-required minimum coverage if you own your Titan outright, this type of insurance doesn't always provide significant financial protection and could leave you underinsured in the case of an accident.
Whether you're trying to maximize your financial safeguards or trim down your monthly bill, you may want to consider some of the following optional types of coverage:
- Gap insurance: For new vehicle purchases, gap insurance — or a similar product known as loan/lease coverage — can help to make up the difference between a totaled car insurance payout and the remainder of your loan balance if your Titan is wrecked or stolen shortly after purchase.
- Roadside assistance: If you own an older Titan and drive often or long distances, adding a roadside assistance endorsement to your policy could offer significant benefits, such as towing, jumpstarts and transportation assistance.
- Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage: If you'd prefer to have your Nissan repaired with OEM parts rather than aftermarket parts, you may be able to add an endorsement to your policy ensuring these parts are covered.
How to get a Nissan Titan car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Nissan Titan with other similar cars
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: