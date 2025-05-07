Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Nissan Sentra car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Sentra?
Car insurance for a Nissan Sentra tends to fall fairly close to the national average, likely due to its affordable repair costs of less than $500 per year, solid safety ratings and budget-friendly price tag. According to rate data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of full coverage for a Sentra is $2,860, while minimum coverage averages $879 per year. Putting the Sentra at 6 percent more than the national average for car insurance.
Of course, actual premiums will vary based on personal factors like your age, location, driving history and the specific Sentra trim you drive. Features like Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 can help lower rates by reducing your risk on the road, while low resale value or expensive OEM parts may influence how much you pay after a claim.
Manufacturer's retail price (MSRP): Starting at $21,590
Trims available: S, SV, SR, SR Midnight Edition
Repair Costs
The Nissan Sentra earned an 85 out of 100 for quality and reliability from J.D. Power, a strong indicator that it’s built to last. Affordable parts and relatively simple mechanics also mean repairs won’t usually break the bank — something insurers tend to reward with lower premiums.
Safety Features
Every 2025 Sentra includes Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of features like blind-spot warning, rear automatic braking and pedestrian detection. These tools may reduce your chances of an accident and help lower your insurance rate.
Crash ratings
Built with safety in mind, the Sentra earned a 5-star overall rating from the NHTSA and “Good” scores in most IIHS crash tests, except for its headlights and updated side crash test. These strong results can help insurers view it as a lower-risk vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Sentra
When shopping for car insurance for your Nissan Sentra, it pays to compare. Rates can vary quite a bit depending on the company, but the good news is that the Sentra’s affordable price point and strong safety reputation often translate to affordable insurance costs. Bankrate’s team compiled average premium data from several of the best car insurance companies to give you a head start. These companies offer competitive pricing without compromising on coverage, discounts, customer service or financial strength.
How much does it cost to insure my Sentra?
The average car insurance cost for a Sentra will depend on your unique personal profile, but the chart below highlights how rates can vary across different carriers.
2023 Sentra car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Sentra
While carrying just your state's minimum required car insurance might meet the legal standard, it may fall short when it comes to financially protecting your Nissan Sentra. These basic requirements usually only include liability coverage, which won't help pay to repair your own vehicle after a collision, weather event or theft. For Sentra owners looking to drive with more peace of mind, it might be worth exploring a few extra layers of protection.
Here are some additional coverage types that might be worth considering:
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers damage from things like storms, vandalism or theft — all of which can affect your Sentra even when it's parked.
- Collision coverage: Helps pay for repairs if you’re at fault in an accident or hit a stationary object, like a pole or guardrail.
- Gap insurance: Useful for those who lease or finance their Sentra. It covers the “gap” between your loan balance and the car’s value if it's declared a total loss.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Adds a layer of protection if you’re hit by someone who doesn’t carry enough — or any — insurance.
- Roadside assistance: Could be ideal for daily commuters. This add-on can help with flat tires, battery jumps or emergency tows if your Sentra breaks down.
How to get a Sentra car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, you can go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Sentra with other similar cars
If you're weighing the Nissan Sentra against other similar makes and models, it's worth taking a look at how it stacks up in terms of price, safety and fuel efficiency — not to mention insurance costs. Models like the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra compete closely in this space, offering a mix of value, reliability and available features. The chart below gives you a side-by-side snapshot to help guide your decision if you are on the fence.
|
Nissan Sentra
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,860Read More
|
Honda Civic Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,654See more models
|
Hyundai Elantra N
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,805See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$21,590
|$24,250
|$22,125
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|33-34 combined city/hwy MPG
|24-49 combined city/hwy MPG
|23-54 combined city/hwy MPG
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: