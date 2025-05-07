Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Nissan Rogue car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Nissan Rogue?
The Nissan Rogue, a compact crossover SUV, has been a part of Nissan's lineup since 2007. The average cost of full coverage car insurance for a Nissan Rogue is $2,561 per year and $825 per year for minimum coverage, according to rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Known for its versatility and reliability, full coverage insurance for a Rogue is 5 percent less than the national average auto insurance rate of $2,692. Your specific insurance costs will vary based on additional factors such as trim level and customization options, as well as non-vehicle-related factors like coverage selection and driving record.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $29,230
Trims available: The 2025 model of the Nissan Rogue offers Rock Creek in AWD only, while the S, SV, SL and Platinum trim levels are available in AWD and FWD.
Repair Costs
Most Nissan parts are produced in Japan, with some made in the U.S. and Mexico. Nissan repairs are fairly affordable and not specialized, bringing down insurance costs, but tariffs on foreign imports may increase costs in the coming years.
Safety Features
Off-Road Mode and Hill descent control are two safety features that can help keep you safe in your Rogue, even in less-than-ideal conditions. These, plus driver assist technology, can help reduce the chance of a crash and keep insurance rates manageable.
Crash ratings
The Rogue gets strong safety ratings from the IIHS. The only category that could use improvement is the driver head protection category in the side crash test. These generally high ratings usually mean more affordable premiums.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Nissan Rogue
Insurers evaluate all aspects of your driver profile, from who lives in your home to your driving record. When shopping for insurance, comparing auto rates among several carriers can help you find the policy with the right price and benefits for your Nissan Rogue. To make price shopping a little easier, we’ve compiled average full coverage rates from five of the best car insurance companies in the table below.
How much does it cost to insure my Nissan Rogue?
The national average cost of car insurance for a Nissan Rogue is $2,561 per year for full coverage. The following carriers offer various discounts and benefits while maintaining financial strength. Not all carriers are available in all states.
2023 Nissan Rogue car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,808
|
- $753
|
$2,317
|
- $244
|
$1,529
|
- $1,032
|
$2,162
|
- $399
|
$2,139
|
- $422
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Nissan Rogue
Rogue car insurance costs usually fall right around the national average, which is good news for drivers considering this make and model. While affordability is crucial, cutting vital coverage to save money on premiums may cost you more in out-of-pocket expenses if an accident occurs. Below are car insurance coverage types that may be worth discussing with your insurance agent:
- Higher bodily injury and property damage liability limits: Drivers who lease their Rogues may be required to carry higher than the state-required liability due to their leasing contract. Even if you own your Rogue outright, insurance experts recommend higher levels of liability for more financial protection.
- Full coverage: While comprehensive and collision coverage are required for drivers with a loan, many drivers keep these coverage types as long as their car retains value. Collision coverage provides payment to repair or replace your vehicle up to its actual cash value, and is the only coverage available to repair your car when you cause an accident. Comprehensive coverage does the same, but for damage to your car from other than collisions, such as fire, theft, wind or flood.
- Gap insurance: Drivers with a low or zero down payment, or who have a loan term over 48 months, are more likely to become upside down on their loan. This coverage can pay the difference between the actual cash value of your vehicle and the balance of your lease or loan payments if the car is deemed a total loss.
How to get a Nissan Rogue car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Nissan Rogue with other similar cars
|
Nissan Rogue
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,561Read More
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,262See more models
|
Kia Sportage
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,457See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$29,230
|$30,100
|$27,390
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|33 mpg
|37 mpg
|28 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: