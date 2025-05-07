Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Nissan Leaf car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Nissan Leaf?
Insuring a Nissan Leaf costs $2,673 per year for full coverage, based on the latest data from Quadrant Information Services. That’s about 1 percent less than the national average for car insurance, depending on where you live and how you drive. Rates for this all-electric hatchback are influenced by a handful of factors — including the Leaf’s likely lower repair costs compared to luxury EVs, its strong safety ratings and the availability of advanced driver assistance systems. Things like battery replacement cost, the type of coverage you choose and even how often a type of car is stolen can also affect your premium.
Manufacturer's retail price for 2025 (MSRP): Starting at $28,140
Trims available: S and SV Plus
Repair Costs
The Nissan Leaf averages around $750 per year in repair and maintenance costs, which is fairly low compared to many other EVs. Its simplicity and wide parts availability help keep expenses — and potentially insurance premiums — more manageable.
Safety Features
Standard driver-assist tech like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert can make the Leaf a safer bet in the eyes of insurers. Higher trims also add ProPILOT Assist and a 360-degree camera system, both of which can help reduce the chance of an accident.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Leaf earned a 5-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA. Strong performance in side crash and rollover tests may help reduce insurance costs, though its moderate frontal crash rating could slightly offset those savings.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Nissan Leaf
Finding the most affordable car insurance for a Nissan Leaf often comes down to comparison shopping. Every insurance company weighs things a little differently, from your driving history to the car’s repair costs and safety features. To help simplify the process, Bankrate analyzed average premium data and highlighted carriers that consistently offer lower-than-average rates for the Leaf. These companies not only deliver budget-friendly pricing — they also maintain solid coverage options, dependable customer service and strong financial ratings, so you won’t have to trade peace of mind for savings.
How much does it cost to insure my Nissan Leaf?
If you’re shopping for Nissan Leaf insurance, the company you choose can make a noticeable difference in your monthly or yearly premium. To give you a clearer idea of what to expect, here’s a look at average annual rates from top insurance companies for the 2023 Leaf.
2023 Nissan Leaf car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,263
|
- $1,410
|
$1,863
|
- $810
|
$1,922
|
- $751
|
$1,931
|
- $742
|
$2,062
|
- $611
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Nissan Leaf
When you drive a Nissan Leaf, you’re already thinking ahead — cutting fuel costs, skipping gas stations and doing your part for the planet. But when it comes to insurance, thinking ahead matters just as much. While state minimum coverage might check the legal box, it often won’t go far enough to protect your investment in a vehicle like the Leaf, especially if you rely on it daily or still owe on a lease or loan. That’s where a few smart add-ons could make all the difference.
Here are some coverage options that might be worth considering if you own or lease a Leaf:
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers things that don’t involve a crash, like hail damage, theft or a rogue shopping cart. Handy if you park outside or live in an area where storms or break-ins are common.
- Collision coverage: EVs can be pricey to fix — especially when it comes to batteries or body panels. Collision coverage can help cover repairs if you’re in an accident, even if it’s your fault.
- Gap insurance: If your Leaf is leased or financed, gap coverage can protect you from paying out of pocket if the car’s totaled and insurance doesn’t fully cover what you owe.
- EV roadside assistance: Running out of charge isn’t fun — especially if your nearest charger doesn’t support your Leaf’s CHAdeMO plug. This coverage can help with towing or other unexpected hiccups.
- Rental reimbursement: If your Leaf ends up in the shop for a few days, rental coverage can help you stay mobile without footing the bill for a loaner. EV repairs can take longer, so this one could be especially useful.
How to get a Nissan Leaf car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Nissan Leaf with other similar cars
While the Nissan Leaf still offers one of the lower entry prices among EVs, drivers looking for longer range, stronger resale value or newer tech might want to look at other compact electric options. Below, we’ve lined up the Leaf alongside the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 — two popular models that strike a balance between affordability, range and features.
|
Nissan LEAF
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,673Read More
|
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,554See more models
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,977See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$28,140
|$17,933 (2023 model)
|$42,600
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|109 to 111 combined city and highway MPG. 149 to 212 miles of total range on electric.
|120 combined city and highway MPG. 259 miles of total range on electric.
|78 to 115 combined city and highway MPG. 221 to 318 miles of total range on electric.
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially better than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: