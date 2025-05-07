 Skip to Main Content

Nissan Frontier car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Shannon Martin
Mariah Posey
Mariah Posey
Updated May 07, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Frontier?

The Nissan Frontier is a rugged truck that is well known for its double-duty capabilities — from muddy off-roading to the no-nonsense grind of a daily workhorse. On average, auto insurance cost for a Nissan Frontier is $2,520 per year, according to our analysis of rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, which is 6 percent less than the national average. This works out to monthly payments of $210.

Car insurance rates can vary between vehicles and trim levels, so your Frontier insurance costs will likely be higher or lower than the national average. Along with the costs of parts and labor, insurance rating factors such as coverage selection, driving history and location can also impact your rates.

$2,520 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$819 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $32,050

Trims available: King Cab S, King Cab SV, Crew Cab S, Crew Cab SV, Crew Cab SV Long Bed, Crew Cab PRO-X, Crew Cab SL, Crew Cab SL Long Bed (4X4 available in all trims plus Crew Cab PRO-4X and PRO-4X Long Bed)

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair Costs

Parts for the Nissan Frontier are readily available and mostly sourced from the U.S. and Canada. This can help keep repair time and costs on the lower end, leading to lower insurance costs, but tariffs may impact future costs.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety Features

All 2025 Frontiers come with Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes blind-spot warning and automatic emergency braking. While additional safety features can reduce accidents, high-tech parts can also increase insurance costs.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

Performance during a car accident can impact insurance rates. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gives the Frontier a G (good) crashworthiness rating for front crash tests and an A (acceptable) rating for side impact tests.

Rates refreshed as of May 2025
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Frontier

One of the best ways to find affordable car insurance for your Frontier is by comparing rates between multiple carriers. Drivers are rated on an individual basis and discount availability can vary between insurers. 

How much does it cost to insure my Frontier?

Shopping for car insurance can be overwhelming, so Bankrate is here to help. We compared average rates from top insurance carriers who offer a variety of discounts and have solid financial strength ratings. Please note that not all carriers are available in all locations. 

2023 Frontier car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
$1,753
- $767
Nationwide
$1,828
- $692
Plymouth Rock
$1,550
- $970
Progressive
$2,029
- $491
State Farm
$2,343
- $177
Rates refreshed as of May 2025
Other car insurance coverage for a Frontier

While cost is an important consideration, having the right levels and type of coverage is paramount to financially protect your Frontier. Depending on your budget and needs, you may want to consider the following optional coverage types: 

  • Comprehensive coverage: May pay to replace or repair your Frontier when damaged from fire, theft, vandalism, flood or other damage not caused by a collision. 
  • Collision coverage: This coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle when damaged in an accident.
  • Gap insurance: Gap coverage can pay the difference between your new vehicle's actual cash value and the remaining balance on your car loan if your car is totaled in a covered claim.

How to get a Frontier car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model. 
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs. 
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Frontier with other similar cars

Nissan Frontier Nissan Frontier
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,520
Toyota Tacoma Toyota Tacoma
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,377
Ford Ranger Ford Ranger
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,443
Price (MSRP)
$32,050 $31,590 $33,080
NHTSA Safety rating
4 stars 3 stars 4 stars
Gas mileage
18-21 combined mpg 20-23 combined mpg 17-23 combined mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Average Average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

Shannon Martin
Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance
Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance