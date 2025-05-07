Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Nissan Frontier car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Frontier?
The Nissan Frontier is a rugged truck that is well known for its double-duty capabilities — from muddy off-roading to the no-nonsense grind of a daily workhorse. On average, auto insurance cost for a Nissan Frontier is $2,520 per year, according to our analysis of rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, which is 6 percent less than the national average. This works out to monthly payments of $210.
Car insurance rates can vary between vehicles and trim levels, so your Frontier insurance costs will likely be higher or lower than the national average. Along with the costs of parts and labor, insurance rating factors such as coverage selection, driving history and location can also impact your rates.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $32,050
Trims available: King Cab S, King Cab SV, Crew Cab S, Crew Cab SV, Crew Cab SV Long Bed, Crew Cab PRO-X, Crew Cab SL, Crew Cab SL Long Bed (4X4 available in all trims plus Crew Cab PRO-4X and PRO-4X Long Bed)
Repair Costs
Parts for the Nissan Frontier are readily available and mostly sourced from the U.S. and Canada. This can help keep repair time and costs on the lower end, leading to lower insurance costs, but tariffs may impact future costs.
Safety Features
All 2025 Frontiers come with Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes blind-spot warning and automatic emergency braking. While additional safety features can reduce accidents, high-tech parts can also increase insurance costs.
Crash ratings
Performance during a car accident can impact insurance rates. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gives the Frontier a G (good) crashworthiness rating for front crash tests and an A (acceptable) rating for side impact tests.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Frontier
One of the best ways to find affordable car insurance for your Frontier is by comparing rates between multiple carriers. Drivers are rated on an individual basis and discount availability can vary between insurers.
How much does it cost to insure my Frontier?
Shopping for car insurance can be overwhelming, so Bankrate is here to help. We compared average rates from top insurance carriers who offer a variety of discounts and have solid financial strength ratings. Please note that not all carriers are available in all locations.
2023 Frontier car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,753
|
- $767
|
$1,828
|
- $692
|
$1,550
|
- $970
|
$2,029
|
- $491
|
$2,343
|
- $177
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Frontier
While cost is an important consideration, having the right levels and type of coverage is paramount to financially protect your Frontier. Depending on your budget and needs, you may want to consider the following optional coverage types:
- Comprehensive coverage: May pay to replace or repair your Frontier when damaged from fire, theft, vandalism, flood or other damage not caused by a collision.
- Collision coverage: This coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle when damaged in an accident.
- Gap insurance: Gap coverage can pay the difference between your new vehicle's actual cash value and the remaining balance on your car loan if your car is totaled in a covered claim.
How to get a Frontier car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Frontier with other similar cars
|
Nissan Frontier
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,520Read More
|
Toyota Tacoma
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,377Read More
|
Ford Ranger
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,443See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$32,050
|$31,590
|$33,080
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|3 stars
|4 stars
|Gas mileage
|18-21 combined mpg
|20-23 combined mpg
|17-23 combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: