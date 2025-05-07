Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Nissan Armada car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Nissan Armada?
On average, insuring a Nissan Armada with full coverage will cost $2,895 per year, or $241 per month, based on data from Quadrant Information Services.
However, several other factors impact your final insurance rate, including:
- Driving record: Accidents and traffic violations can result in higher rates.
- Location: Urban areas often have higher premiums due to traffic congestion and higher theft risks.
- Trim level: Higher trims with advanced technology and larger engines may increase insurance costs.
- Coverage choices: Adding comprehensive and collision coverage typically costs more, but enhances financial protection.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s retail price for 2025 model (MSRP): Starting at $56,520
Trims available:
- 4x2 - SV, SL, Platinum, Platinum Reserve
- 4x4 - SV, SL, Platinum, PRO-4X, Platinum Reserve
Repair Costs
Repair costs for the Nissan Armada tend to be higher than the industry average for other SUV models, which could increase the cost of insurance.
Safety Features
The Armada has several important safety features, such as automatic braking, blind spot warning and forward collision warning. These features can help avoid accidents and claims, potentially reducing insurance costs.
Crash ratings
The Armada earns mixed crash ratings from IIHS from “poor” to “good.” Insurance rates could vary greatly based on your insurer and personal driving record.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Nissan Armada
Finding affordable car insurance for a Nissan Armada starts with comparing providers. While rates can be higher for full-size SUVs, insurers that factor in the Armada’s strong safety features, durability and potential for bundling discounts may offer more competitive pricing. To help you get started, Bankrate compiled average car insurance rates from top providers, considering affordability without sacrificing coverage options, discount availability, customer service or financial strength.
The table below highlights some of the cheapest car insurance companies for the Nissan Armada, giving you a solid starting point to find the best balance of price and protection.
How much does it cost to insure my Nissan Armada?
Select your model year to see annual insurance costs from top companies for your Nissan Armada.
2023 Nissan Armada car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,916
|
- $979
|
$1,949
|
- $946
|
$2,346
|
- $549
|
$2,299
|
- $596
|
$2,492
|
- $403
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Nissan Armada
While minimum coverage ensures you meet your state's legal requirements, it may not provide enough financial protection for a high-value vehicle like the Armada. Consider some of these options to help give me more broad-range protection:
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers damage to your Armada from things like theft, weather and vandalism.
- Collision coverage: Helps cover repairs if your Armada is damaged in an accident.
- Gap insurance: Covers the difference between your new Armada's value and loan balance if totaled.
- Roadside assistance: Provides towing, jump-starts and lockout services.
- New car replacement: If available, this coverage replaces a totaled new Armada with a brand-new one instead of a depreciated payout.
Adding these coverages will likely increase your premium, but they can also reduce out-of-pocket financial risks in an accident or unexpected event.
How to get a Nissan Armada car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Nissan Armada with other similar cars
If you're considering a Nissan Armada, you may also be looking at other full-size SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Toyota Sequoia. Here's a quick comparison of how these models compare.
|
Nissan Armada
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,895Read More
|
Chevrolet Tahoe
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,717See more models
|
Toyota Sequoia
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,078Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$56,520
|$59,000
|$62,425
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|4 stars
|Not rated by NHTSA
|Gas mileage
|16-18 mpg
|16-17 mpg
|20-22 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average – Better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: