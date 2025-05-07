Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Nissan Altima car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Nissan Altima?
The mid-sized Nissan Altima is the middle child of Nissan's lineup — bigger than the compact Sentra but less flashy than the luxurious Maxima. The average cost of car insurance for a Nissan Altima is $2,860 per year for full coverage and $863 per year for minimum coverage base on our analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Compared to the national average of $2,692, Altima drivers pay 9 percent more annually for full coverage auto insurance.
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $27,000
Trims available: S FWD, SV FWD, SR FWD and SL FWD
Repair Costs
Nissan parts are made in the U.S., Japan and Mexico. Repairs are fairly accessible for Nissans, but tariffs could increase the costs of parts and related coverage in the coming years.
Safety Features
Altimas don't have as many high-tech safety features as some other modern sedans, but they do have 360 degree cameras and automatic braking that could help reduce accidents.
Crash ratings
The 2023 Altima was a 2022 Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS, indicating strong safety ratings that could help reduce coverage costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Nissan Altima
The best car insurance policy provides the coverage and services you need at a rate that fits your budget. Insurance isn’t one size fits all, and comparing auto rates among several carriers can help you find the cheapest rates for your Nissan Altima.
How much does it cost to insure my Nissan Altima?
Annually, full coverage car insurance for a Nissan Altima costs $2,934. However, your actual rate will vary depending on various factors, and not all carriers listed below are available in all areas.
|
|
|
|
$2,002
|
- $932
|
$2,377
|
- $557
|
$3,113
|
+ $179
|
$1,716
|
- $1,218
|
$2,156
|
- $778
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Nissan Altima
Altima drivers may be tempted to purchase the cheapest coverage available to save on insurance. While that makes sense in the short term, carrying minimum car insurance limits can cost you more in the long run. Bare-bones coverage doesn’t account for damage to your vehicle, and experts recommend higher liability limits for more financial protection.
Below are car insurance coverage types that may be worth considering:
- Modification coverage: Altimas are a popular model for customization. Depending on your level of modification, you may need to purchase modification coverage. From eye-catching aesthetics to adaptive equipment, many carriers offer coverage for the added cost these changes may cause if the vehicle is damaged in a covered claim. It's important to note that most performance enhancement modifications are not covered by insurance companies.
- Full coverage: Drivers with a lease or loan are usually required to carry comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle caused by weather, hitting animals and other non-collision incidents. Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle if you collide with another car or object.
- Gap insurance: When the balance of a car loan is more than the actual cash value of the vehicle, drivers can find themselves in what's called an upside-down loan. Gap insurance can help cover this difference when your vehicle is deemed a total loss. This coverage can be particularly helpful for drivers who had a low or zero down payment when they purchased their Altimas.
How to get a Nissan Altima car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Nissan Altima with other similar cars
|
Nissan Altima
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,934Read More
|
Honda Accord
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,716See more models
|
Hyundai Sonata
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,860See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$27,000
|$28,295
|$26,900
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|31 mpg
|32 mpg
|32 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: