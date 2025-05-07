Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Car insurance for Nissan
How much does it cost to insure a Nissan?
The average cost of auto insurance for most Nissan vehicles is close to the national average for passenger cars. Nissan produces fairly affordable cars, SUVs and pickup trucks that are typically inexpensive to insure.
While the make and model of the car you drive can impact how much you'll pay for insurance, your vehicle's information is just one of the factors insurance companies look at when setting rates. In addition, Bankrate's analysis is based on average premium data from Quadrant Information Services, meaning that your costs may not match the average data presented in this article.
Car insurance for Nissan: By model
Altima
With pricing starting at $28,140 for the 2025 model year, the Nissan Altima is the quintessential middle-of-the-road sedan — not too flashy, not too fast and not too expensive. Comfort and fuel economy are highlights for the Altima.
Armada
For drivers in need of lots of space and towing capabilities, the powerful Nissan Armada offers five trims starting $58,530 for the 2025 model year. Fully redesigned for 2025, the Armada lives up to its nautical name; this land yacht sails under the power of a turbocharged V6 engine.
Frontier
It may not stand out amid the fierce competition of the pickup segment, but the Nissan Frontier — starting at $33,560 for 2025 — offers all the essentials for a midsize truck. All models come standard with a V6 engine, and the truck's towing capacity can be extended to a maximum 7,000 pounds.
Titan
If you're looking for a Nissan truck with a little more space and power, the Titan may be a good option for you. The Titan is considered a full-size truck, with towing capacity up to 11,033 pounds, but 2024 was the final production year for this model. The Titan's extra capabilities are reflected in its price, with a starting MSRP of $48,700.
Leaf
For years, the Nissan Leaf stood out as one of the most affordable and competent EVs on the market. Today, the Leaf starts at $29,280 — but with competitors extending their range and capabilities, the Leaf may offer fewer advantages than it used to.
Rogue
Nissan's most popular model, the Rogue, starts at $29,980 for the 2025 model year. It's also one of the more attractive offerings in the crowded compact SUV class, and delivers competitive fuel economy to boot.
Sentra
The Nissan Sentra has three great strengths: it's small, it's efficient, and it's affordable. With 2025 models priced from $22,730, the Sentra doesn't complicate things. Its 149 horsepower gets the job done — and could save money on fuel and insurance in the process.
Versa
If you're looking for an extremely affordable ride, you're probably looking at the Nissan Versa: the least expensive new car in the U.S. in 2025, according to Kelley Blue Book. This subcompact car starts at just $18,330 — but rumors suggest that it may not be around much longer at that price point.
Nissan features that impact insurance costs
Like most vehicles, Nissans are a mixed bag when it comes to long-term ownership costs. Insurance for Nissan vehicles may be cheaper due to the make's emphasis on affordability, but safety issues, theft rates and tech features could all shift insurance rates higher or lower depending on your Nissan model.
- Low vehicle values: Nissans are fairly affordable vehicles across the board, which in turn makes them more affordable to repair or replace than more high-end models. Because full coverage policies need to cover the vehicle's actual cash value, a full coverage policy for a Nissan vehicle may cost less than one for a pricier car.
- Mixed safety ratings: While the Nissan Armada earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation for crash safety from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), other Nissan models fall short in certain areas of safety. Both the Altima and the Rogue, for instance, perform poorly in crash testing by IIHS and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which could lead to higher insurance premiums compared to safer vehicles.
- Theft rates: The Nissan Altima is one of the most-stolen cars in America, ranking among the top 10 stolen cars in 23 states and Washington, D.C., according to 2022 data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). Cars with a high theft rate, such as the Altima and Frontier, may have higher comprehensive insurance costs.
- Tech features: Depending on the model and trim you choose, your Nissan could have dozens of electronic and computer-powered systems for everything from blind spot monitoring to heated memory seats. While those features add value for many drivers, they also add monetary value — and mechanical complexity — to your vehicle, potentially driving up your insurance burden.
Other car insurance coverage for Nissan
Nissans don't typically have unique insurance needs — but that doesn't mean that going with the bare minimum required by law is the right move for most Nissan owners. While state minimum insurance meets your legal obligation and offers the lowest possible costs, most Nissan owners need additional coverage in order to protect their finances and avoid serious losses:
- Increased liability limits: Liability coverage exists to cover your assets and financial obligations — including future income — in the event of an accident you're responsible for. Anyone can get into accidents, so it's worth making sure that your liability limits can cover the cost of a serious accident.
- Comprehensive coverage: If your Nissan is financed or leased, you'll need this type of insurance along with collision coverage for what's known as a full coverage policy. Comprehensive coverage may also be a good idea if you own a Nissan that's a frequent theft target, such as the Altima or Frontier.
- Gap insurance: Another important potential policy add-on if you're financing your Nissan, gap coverage helps to cover the difference between the insurance payout on your depreciated car and your remaining loan balance if your Nissan is totaled shortly after purchase.
- Rental reimbursement coverage: Insurance claim cycles have grown longer over the past decade, with some cars staying in the shop for weeks. Adding this endorsement to your policy ensures that your insurance company will help to cover the cost of a rental car during that claim process, up to your policy's limits.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
