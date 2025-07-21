Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Mazda MX-5 Miata car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an MX-5 Miata?
MX-5 Miata insurance costs average $2,482 per year for full coverage, according to rate data from Quadrant Information Services. For drivers who pay their insurance in installments, this breaks down to $207 per month.
While Mazda MX-5 insurance rates are relatively competitive compared to other insurance rates for sports cars, your premium could be higher or lower based on several rating factors. Beyond trim level, insurance carriers consider your location, driving history, driving experience, coverage selection and several other risk indicators when calculating your insurance rates.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $29,530
Trims available: Sport, Club, Grand Touring and 35th Anniversary Edition
Repair costs
According to RepairPal, the yearly maintenance cost of an MX-5 Miata is only $429 a year, which is well below average. Low labor and replacement part costs can help keep auto insurance premiums more affordable.
Safety features
While the MX-5 Miata includes essential safety tech, it doesn’t offer as many advanced driver assistance systems as some rivals. As a result, some carriers may view this vehicle as riskier, but it also sidesteps the added cost of high-end safety tech.
Crash ratings
While Mazda models generally perform well in crash test ratings, the MX-5 Miata has not been crash-tested by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety. Traditionally, smaller cars usually don't perform as well in crash tests as larger vehicles.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an MX-5 Miata
Before you can take your Mazda MX-5 Miata home from the dealership, you will need to secure auto insurance. One of the best ways to find competitive rates for your MX-5 Miata is to compare quotes from multiple providers, since each insurer weighs various risk factors differently. To help point you in the right direction, we’ve compiled average rates from top insurance companies in the table below.
How much does it cost to insure my MX-5 Miata?
These Mazda MX-5 average rates are a good starting point, but your final insurance premium may vary based on your driver profile. For accurate rates, consider shopping around and comparing quotes based on your information.
2023 MX-5 Miata car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an MX-5 Miata
After purchasing a new car, it might be tempting to save money by trimming your insurance costs. But opting for the cheapest auto insurance could leave you underinsured when it matters most. It’s important to select coverage that aligns with your personal needs, the type of car you drive and the level of risk you’re comfortable with. To help protect your finances, consider adding these coverage options to your policy:
- Higher liability limits: Sports cars like the Mazda MX-5 Miata often signal wealth or higher-value assets, which can make drivers a bigger target for lawsuits. Carrying higher liability limits adds extra financial protection in case you’re held responsible for serious injuries or damages.
- Comprehensive coverage: Helps pay for damage to your car from theft, vandalism, fire or sudden natural disasters.
- Collision coverage: May cover repairs to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
- Gap insurance: Can cover the difference between what you owe on your loan or lease, and your car's actual cash value if it's deemed a total loss from a covered claim.
How to get an MX-5 Miata car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare MX-5 Miata with other similar cars
|
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,482Read More
|
Subaru BRZ
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,140Read More
|
Chevrolet Camaro
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,063See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$29,530
|$33,210
|$32,495
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|Not rated
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|29 mpg
|25 mpg
|22 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: