Mazda3 car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Jul 21, 2025
On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Mazda3?

On average, it costs $2,710 per year to insure a Mazda3. That’s close to the national average cost of $2,677 per year.

The cost of vehicle repairs is a key determinant of how much a car costs to insure. If your Mazda3 has a manual transmission, for instance, you may find that your insurance rates are lower due to the lower cost of repairs for manual cars. Safety features and crash test ratings also play a role in the overall cost of insurance, along with personal risk factors like age and location.

$2,710 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$787 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $24,150

Trims available: 2.5 S and 2.5 Turbo

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Opting for a lower trim level and skipping optional equipment packages like the Select Sport or Carbon Edition models could help to keep your repair costs — and the cost of insurance — low.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Mazda’s standard suite of driver assistance aids includes drowsy driver alerts, adaptive cruise control and a lane-keeping system, which may reduce the risk of accidents and bring down your overall insurance costs.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

Both the sedan and hatchback styles of the 2025 Mazda3 were awarded the Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, indicating a high level of crashworthiness. Cars that fare better in crashes may come with smaller insurance premiums.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Mazda3

If you’re looking for affordable insurance for a Mazda3, comparing personalized rates is the best way to identify the right carrier for you. While some insurance companies offer competitive rates to many customers, each carrier’s distinct rating system could mean that you’re eligible for a lower rate from a carrier that’s typically more expensive for others. As a starting point for your search, Bankrate analyzed average premiums for a Mazda3 from dozens of top-rated providers to find the cheapest on average.

How much does it cost to insure my Mazda 3?

The carriers listed below have the lowest average rates among providers with national or wide regional reach for a 2023 Mazda3.

2023 Mazda3 car insurance premium by carrier
Nationwide
$1,688
- $1,022
USAA
$2,009
- $701
Geico
$2,094
- $616
Progressive
$2,074
- $636
Travelers
$2,362
- $348
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology
Other car insurance coverage for a Mazda3

The average rates shown on this page reflect the cost of a standard amount of full coverage car insurance — but your own insurance needs may be different. While buying more than just the state minimum required coverage is recommended by most insurance professionals, some drivers may need a higher or lower level of financial protection from their auto policy. Consider working with a licensed professional or adding the coverage options listed below:

  • Comprehensive and collision coverage: If your Mazda3 is leased or financed, your lender will require this physical damage coverage — unless you can afford to replace your vehicle out of pocket (or lose it altogether) —making it a sound investment for most policies.
  • High liability limits: Even if you choose not to carry full coverage, a high liability limit is typically a good idea. Your liability limits should equal or exceed your assets in order to help you avoid lawsuits after an at-fault crash.
  • Towing and labor coverage: Adding this endorsement to a full coverage car insurance policy can be an affordable alternative to a roadside assistance membership, with access to towing and roadside labor if your car breaks down on the road.

How to get a Mazda3 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Mazda 3 with other similar cars

Mazda Mazda3 Sedan Mazda Mazda3 Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,710
Read More
Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,398
Read More
Honda Civic Sedan Honda Civic Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,662
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$24,150 $22,325 $24,595
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
27-37 mpg 31-40 mpg 31-39 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Average Average Worse than average

Frequently asked questions

