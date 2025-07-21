 Skip to Main Content

Mazda CX-9 car insurance: cost and quotes

Shannon Martin
Jessa Claeys
Jessa Claeys
Updated Jul 21, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Mazda CX-9?

Insurance for a Mazda CX-9 costs drivers an average of $2,707 per year for full coverage and $798 per year for liability-only coverage, according to data sourced from Quadrant Information Services. For drivers who pay their auto insurance monthly, this works out to $226 or $66 per month, respectively.

CX–9 insurance costs align with the national average insurance rates, but your premium could be higher or lower depending on various other factors insurance companies consider when calculating your premium. These include but aren't limited to:

  • Driving history: Drivers with a clean driving record typically enjoy lower insurance premiums than those with past accidents or traffic violations.
  • Location: From population density to state-specific insurance laws, location can significantly impact your car insurance rate.
  • Trim level: Higher trims often come with more expensive parts, advanced features and high repair costs, all of which can raise premiums.
  • Coverage selection: The type and amount of coverage you choose directly impacts your premium. While more coverage means higher costs, it can also mean greater financial security in the event of a claim.
$2,707 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$798 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) in 2023: $38,750

Trims available: The 2023 Mazda CX-9 was available in the following trims: Turbo Select, Turbo Preferred, Turbo Premium Sport, Turbo Premium Plus, Turbo S Premium and Turbo S Premium Plus

Repair costs

The Mazda CX-9 has an average annual repair cost of $539, according to RepairPal. Low labor and replacement part costs can help keep insurance premiums down. However, the CX-9 is imported from overseas and tariffs may impact these costs.

Safety features

The CX-9 comes standard with advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking. These technologies can help protect passengers but may also increase insurance rates due to the expense of replacing high-tech equipment.

Crash ratings

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 earned a strong crash test rating and was named a 2023 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Its reliable performance can positively impact insurance costs.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Mazda CX-9

Collecting Mazda CX-9 insurance quotes from multiple providers can be one of the best ways to find affordable insurance. Typically, rates vary widely between companies based on how they assess risk, what discounts they offer and which coverage options you choose. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up five of the best insurance companies known for offering competitive rates for the CX-9. These picks balance cost, coverage and customer service, so you can find the right fit without cutting corners.

How much does it cost to insure my Mazda CX-9?

The carriers listed below are a good starting point for comparison purposes, but you'll want to get personalized quotes before making your final decision.
Auto-Owners
$1,944
- $763
Mercury
$2,007
- $700
Nationwide
$1,929
- $778
Plymouth Rock
$1,601
- $1,106
Progressive
$1,962
- $745
Other car insurance coverage for a Mazda CX-9

When insuring your Mazda CX-9, it’s important to choose coverage that fits your lifestyle and risk level, not just the one with the lowest price tag. It might be tempting to go with a bare-bones policy to save money upfront, but doing so can leave you financially vulnerable if you’re involved in a serious accident.

Minimum coverage requirements vary by state, but they’re often just enough to make your vehicle street legal, not enough to protect your finances from a major loss. Investing in one of the following coverage types may help you save thousands down the line. However, always speak to your agent for personalized coverage advice.

  • Comprehensive coverageThis coverage helps pay to fix or replace your CX-9 in the event of damage from non-collision events like theft, hail, falling branches or fire. It can be especially helpful in areas prone to extreme weather.
  • Collision coverage: This coverage helps pay for repair or replacement if your CX-9 is damaged in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
  • Roadside assistance: From flat tires to dead batteries, roadside assistance can help you cover out-of-pocket expenses from sudden roadside breakdowns.

How to get a Mazda CX-9 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Mazda CX-9 with other similar cars

Mazda CX-9 Mazda CX-9
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,707
Toyota Highlander Toyota Highlander
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,566
Honda Pilot Honda Pilot
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,413
Price (MSRP)
$38,750 $39,820 $40,200
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
23 mpg 24 mpg 20 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Average Average Substantially better than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Good credit score
Clean driving record
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Mazda MX-5 Miata Mazda MX-5 Miata
Mazda Mazda3 Sedan Mazda Mazda3 Sedan
Mazda CX-5 Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-30 Mazda CX-30
Shannon Martin
Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance
Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance