Mazda CX-9 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Mazda CX-9?
Insurance for a Mazda CX-9 costs drivers an average of $2,707 per year for full coverage and $798 per year for liability-only coverage, according to data sourced from Quadrant Information Services. For drivers who pay their auto insurance monthly, this works out to $226 or $66 per month, respectively.
CX–9 insurance costs align with the national average insurance rates, but your premium could be higher or lower depending on various other factors insurance companies consider when calculating your premium. These include but aren't limited to:
- Driving history: Drivers with a clean driving record typically enjoy lower insurance premiums than those with past accidents or traffic violations.
- Location: From population density to state-specific insurance laws, location can significantly impact your car insurance rate.
- Trim level: Higher trims often come with more expensive parts, advanced features and high repair costs, all of which can raise premiums.
- Coverage selection: The type and amount of coverage you choose directly impacts your premium. While more coverage means higher costs, it can also mean greater financial security in the event of a claim.
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) in 2023: $38,750
Trims available: The 2023 Mazda CX-9 was available in the following trims: Turbo Select, Turbo Preferred, Turbo Premium Sport, Turbo Premium Plus, Turbo S Premium and Turbo S Premium Plus
Repair costs
The Mazda CX-9 has an average annual repair cost of $539, according to RepairPal. Low labor and replacement part costs can help keep insurance premiums down. However, the CX-9 is imported from overseas and tariffs may impact these costs.
Safety features
The CX-9 comes standard with advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking. These technologies can help protect passengers but may also increase insurance rates due to the expense of replacing high-tech equipment.
Crash ratings
The 2023 Mazda CX-9 earned a strong crash test rating and was named a 2023 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Its reliable performance can positively impact insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Mazda CX-9
Collecting Mazda CX-9 insurance quotes from multiple providers can be one of the best ways to find affordable insurance. Typically, rates vary widely between companies based on how they assess risk, what discounts they offer and which coverage options you choose. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up five of the best insurance companies known for offering competitive rates for the CX-9. These picks balance cost, coverage and customer service, so you can find the right fit without cutting corners.
How much does it cost to insure my Mazda CX-9?
The carriers listed below are a good starting point for comparison purposes, but you'll want to get personalized quotes before making your final decision.
|
|
|
|
$1,944
|
- $763
|
$2,007
|
- $700
|
$1,929
|
- $778
|
$1,601
|
- $1,106
|
$1,962
|
- $745
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Mazda CX-9
When insuring your Mazda CX-9, it’s important to choose coverage that fits your lifestyle and risk level, not just the one with the lowest price tag. It might be tempting to go with a bare-bones policy to save money upfront, but doing so can leave you financially vulnerable if you’re involved in a serious accident.
Minimum coverage requirements vary by state, but they’re often just enough to make your vehicle street legal, not enough to protect your finances from a major loss. Investing in one of the following coverage types may help you save thousands down the line. However, always speak to your agent for personalized coverage advice.
- Comprehensive coverage: This coverage helps pay to fix or replace your CX-9 in the event of damage from non-collision events like theft, hail, falling branches or fire. It can be especially helpful in areas prone to extreme weather.
- Collision coverage: This coverage helps pay for repair or replacement if your CX-9 is damaged in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
- Roadside assistance: From flat tires to dead batteries, roadside assistance can help you cover out-of-pocket expenses from sudden roadside breakdowns.
How to get a Mazda CX-9 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Mazda CX-9 with other similar cars
|
Mazda CX-9
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,707Read More
|
Toyota Highlander
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,566Read More
|
Honda Pilot
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,413Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$38,750
|$39,820
|$40,200
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|23 mpg
|24 mpg
|20 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Substantially better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: