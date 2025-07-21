Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Mazda CX-5 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Mazda CX-5?
Mazda CX-5 car insurance costs an average of $192 per month for full coverage. Minimum coverage car insurance for this model costs $64 each month. These are both below the national average cost of car insurance, which is $223 per month for full coverage and $67 for minimum coverage.
Car insurance companies consider a variety of different factors when pricing your policy. Some of these are individual to you, like your driving record, credit history, coverage options and age (to name just a few). Some, however, have to do with your vehicle. Specifically, insurance companies usually look at a particular model's repair costs, safety features and crash ratings when deciding what that car costs to insure.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $28,770
Trims available: 2.5 S, 2.5 S Select, 2.5 S Preferred, 2.5 S Carbon Edition, 2.5 S Platinum Plus, 2.5 Carbon Turbo, 2.5 Turbo Premium, 2.5 Turbo Signature
Repair costs
Compared to other SUVs, repair costs for the Mazda CX-5 are on the lower end of the spectrum. RepairPal estimates that, on average, CX-5 owners pay $447 per year in repairs and maintenance costs — $126 below the annual average for other SUVs.
Safety features
The 2025 CX-5 comes with i-Activsense, a package of different safety features designed to help you avoid an accident. These include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and lane departure warnings.
Crash ratings
Mazda CX-5s, on the whole, perform well in accidents. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) both gave the CX-5 high marks for safety and crashworthiness.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a CX-5
To find the cheapest car insurance for your Mazda CX-5, you may need to do a little legwork. Each car insurance company has its own proprietary method for setting your premium — and one company's underwriting method may offer you a better deal on your coverage than another's. Most insurance experts suggest comparing at least a handful of quotes before you buy a policy to ensure you're getting a good price.
How much does it cost to insure my CX-5?
In the table below, Bankrate gathered average Mazda CX-5 car insurance rates from some of the cheapest companies for this model.
2023 CX-5 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,507
|
- $802
|
$1,626
|
- $683
|
$1,681
|
- $628
|
$1,792
|
- $517
|
$1,882
|
- $427
Other car insurance coverage for a CX-5
Getting a good price on your policy is important, but it's not the only thing to consider. In fact, skimping on coverage could leave you in a financial bind after an accident or other loss. If, for instance, you have a minimum coverage car insurance policy and your car gets stolen, you'd need to cover that loss yourself — insurance wouldn't help.
For broader financial protection and greater peace of mind, consider these extra coverage options:
- Collision coverage: This pays for your car's repairs, regardless of who caused the accident. Without it, if you're at fault for the accident, you'd need to finance your vehicle's repairs on your own.
- Comprehensive coverage: This covers a variety of non-accident-related losses, like hail damage, vehicle theft and floods.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): This pays for you and your passengers' medical bills, regardless of who caused the accident. It's especially important in no-fault states, where each driver's policy handles their injury-related expenses.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This can help with accident-related costs if you're hit by a driver who either doesn't have insurance or doesn't have enough to cover the full cost of a claim. This can be especially helpful in areas with higher volumes of uninsured drivers.
How to get a CX-5 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Mazda CX-5 with other similar cars
|
Mazda CX-5
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,309Read More
|
Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,394Read More
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,253Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$28,770
|$28,850
|$30,100
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|28 mpg
|30 mpg
|28 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Better than average
|Better than average
|Substantially better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: