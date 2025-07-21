Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Mazda CX-30 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Mazda CX-30?
On average, Mazda CX-30 car insurance costs $2,309 per year for full coverage. That’s about 14 percent less than the national average cost of car insurance — a reflection of Mazda’s affordability.
The make and model of your vehicle can impact the cost of insurance in a number of ways. Insurance companies may look at your car’s actual cash value, safety information, optional equipment and other factors to estimate the financial risk associated with insuring that vehicle.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $25,195
Trims available: 2.5 S, Select Sport, Preferred, Carbon Edition, Carbon Turbo, Premium, 2.5 Turbo Premium, 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus
Repair costs
The cost to repair a CX-30 depends in part on the trim level you select. Higher trim levels with a lot of optional equipment may cost significantly more to repair than the base trim, raising the overall cost to insure your Mazda.
Safety features
All Mazda CX-30 models include certain basic driver safety aids, which may reduce the risk and severity of crashes. At the highest trim level, the CX-30’s basic safety tech gets supplemented with enhanced aids like a lane keeping system, but this added tech may increase the cost of repairs and insurance.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Mazda CX-30 received a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, marking it as one of the safest vehicles on the road from an insurance perspective. That safety may contribute to the CX-30’s low average premiums.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Mazda CX-30
The best way to find affordable car insurance for a Mazda CX-30 is to compare personalized rates based on your specific vehicle and personal information. To help you get started, Bankrate analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to identify top-rated national and regional insurance providers with the best rates for Mazda CX-30 owners.
How much does it cost to insure my Mazda CX-30?
The carriers listed below are among the cheapest car insurance companies, on average, for a Mazda CX-30.
2023 Mazda CX-30 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,672
|
- $637
|
$1,750
|
- $559
|
$1,764
|
- $545
|
$1,817
|
- $492
|
$1,874
|
- $435
Other car insurance coverage for a Mazda CX-30
The average rates shown in this article reflect the cost of a standard full coverage policy with certain limits applied, but your own coverage needs might be different. If you’re not sure how much car insurance to carry on your CX-30, you may want to work with a licensed insurance professional and consider some of the following options:
- Gap or new car replacement insurance: If you drive a new financed or leased Mazda CX-30, adding one of these endorsements to your policy can help to protect your investment if the vehicle is totaled or stolen shortly after purchase.
- High liability limits: Most drivers need more than the default minimum liability coverage required by state laws. A licensed agent or broker may be able to help you estimate how much liability coverage you need based on your overall assets.
- Comprehensive and collision coverage: Even if you own your CX-30 outright, consider keeping this optional coverage on your policy. Without it, you won’t have direct first party coverage for physical damage to your vehicle and could be left with steep out of pocket costs in the event of a crash or theft.
How to get a Mazda CX-30 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Mazda CX-30 with other similar cars
|
Mazda CX-30
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,309Read More
|
Honda HR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,304Read More
|
Subaru Crosstrek
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,205Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$25,195
|$26,200
|$26,560
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|26-33 mpg
|26-32 mpg
|27-34 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Better than average
|Average
|Substantially better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: