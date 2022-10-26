Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Mazda
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Mazda?
Nationally, car insurance costs an average of $2,677 for full coverage and $807 for minimum coverage per year. Mazda car insurance costs are usually close to the national average, but that can't be said for every model in its lineup. Some models, particularly those with high-tech safety features and more powerful engines, may cost more to insure.
If you're in the market for a Mazda, Bankrate put together a list of average rates from Quadrant Information Services for some of their more popular models. These are average rates, not exact quotes — what you pay for Mazda car insurance will depend on your personal rating factors. But, they can help you gauge insurance costs for each model.
Car insurance for Mazda: By model
Mazda MX-5 Miata
insurance premium
insurance premium
The MX-5 Miata may very well be one of the most affordable sports cars on the market, with a starting price of just $29,530, and one of the cheapest to insure. This two-seater convertible roadster amplifies the athletic handling Mazda is known for with a zippy 181-horsepower engine under the hood.
Mazda3
insurance premium
insurance premium
The base trim of the Mazda3 starts at $24,150, but the highest trim, the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus, sells for $36,000. Available in a total of six different versions, the Mazda3's insurance costs vary by trim. Bankrate found that full coverage for the base trim of Mazda3 costs 4 percent less than the same policy for the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus.
Mazda CX-5
insurance premium
insurance premium
Available in eight different trims and colors, the 2025 CX-5 is prime for customizing. A crossover SUV designed for city living, the CX-5 offers drivers a sleek, sophisticated interior with relatively affordable insurance costs.
Mazda CX-30
insurance premium
insurance premium
The CX-30 was ranked the second-best subcompact SUV by Car and Driver, thanks to its sporty handling and expensive-feeling interior. Starting at $25,195, the CX-30 is available in eight different trims.
CX-90
insurance premium
insurance premium
With a starting price of $38,045, the CX-90 — previously the CX-9 — is the most expensive Mazda on our list. It also has some of the highest car insurance prices of the bunch; according to our research, full coverage for the CX-90 costs 1 percent more than the national average. The 2025 model is available in six different trims.
Mazda features that impact car insurance costs
Mazdas are known for their low price tags, so it's natural that drivers would also anticipate lower insurance costs. While insurance costs will be different for every driver, there are some Mazda-specific features that may help keep insurance costs low across the board:
- Customizable trims: Some Mazdas are available in eight different versions, with higher trims boasting more luxurious interiors and high-tech safety features. These can both lead to higher repair costs, which typically translate to higher insurance premiums.
- High safety ratings: On the whole, Mazdas receive favorable safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The 2024 Mazda 3, CX-30, CX-50 and CX-90 were all named a “Top Safety Pick Plus,” the highest award.
- Resale value: Mazdas used to depreciate quickly, but the company has made improvements to help its vehicles hold their value better. However, vehicles with higher resale value can be more expensive to replace, and therefore to insure.
Other car insurance coverage for Mazda
Finding a cheap deal on car insurance can feel like a win, but not if it involves cutting coverage. The best policy for you is one that balances your budget with the coverage you need; state minimum insurance requirements alone may not always be enough. Consider these add-ons:
- Comprehensive coverage: With comprehensive coverage, you can file claims for non-accident-related losses to your vehicle like vehicle theft and weather damage.
- Collision coverage: This can pay to fix your vehicle after an accident, even if you're found at fault.
- Gap insurance: If you have a loan on your Mazda, you might consider gap insurance. If you total your new car, gap insurance can help you cover the difference between what you get from your insurance company and what you owe on your loan. This can be especially helpful for more expensive Mazda models, like the CX-90.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: