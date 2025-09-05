Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Lexus RX 350 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Lexus RX 350?
Although it's technically a luxury vehicle, the Lexus RX 350 has pretty affordable insurance costs. Based on Bankrate's analysis of rates from Quadrant Information Services, it costs an average of $242 per month on average for a full coverage policy. That's pretty close to the national average cost of full coverage, which is $223 per month. The same goes for minimum coverage. A minimum coverage car insurance policy for a Lexus RX 350 costs $66 per month, 2 percent less than the national average.
Car insurance costs vary depending on the kind of vehicle you drive. Insurance companies often look at things like what a car costs to fix, its safety features and its crash ratings when pricing your policy — in addition to factors that are personal to you.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $50,575
Trims available: RX 350, RX 350 Premium, RX 350 Premium+, RX 350 Luxury, RX 350 F Sport Design, RX 350 F Sport Handling AWD, RX 350h AWD, RX 350h Premium AWD, RX 350h Premium+ AWD, RX 350h Luxury AWD, RX 350h Sport Design AWD
Repair costs
Lexus is technically a luxury brand, but its vehicles are usually cheaper to fix than competitors like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. However, some higher trims of the RX 350 may have higher repair and insurance costs.
Safety features
All trims of the RX 350 come with a suite of safety features, called Lexus Safety System +3.0, that includes pre-collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, lane departure assistance and automatic high beams. Safety features like these can help prevent accidents, but may make repairs more expensive if they're damaged.
Crash ratings
The RX 350 has a five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Administration. It earned a “good” rating in most categories from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, save for its “moderate” rating in the front crash test.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Lexus RX 350
Finding the cheapest Lexus RX 250 car insurance company will involve comparing some quotes. Rates vary widely across providers, so to find the best deal, you'll need to find which company offers you the best deal. The insurance companies in the table below offer some of the cheapest average rates for this model, but they're not exact quotes. They can help point you in the right direction when you start shopping.
How much does it cost to insure my Lexus RX 350?
Compare average rates from some of the cheapest Lexus RX 350 car insurance companies.
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Lexus RX 350
When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents or damage from storms.
Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
- Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.
How to get a Lexus RX 350 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Lexus RX 350 with other similar cars
|
Lexus RX
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,902Read More
|
BMW X5
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,890Read More
|
Volvo XC90
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,040See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$50,575
|$67,600
|$62,345
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|4 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|25 mpg
|25 mpg
|26 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: