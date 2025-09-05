Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Lexus RC F car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Lexus RC F?
The average cost of car insurance for a Lexus RC F is $4,609 per year ($384 per month) for full coverage and $765 per year ($64 per month) for minimum coverage. This is higher than the average cost of coverage nationwide, according to Quadrant Information Services, an insurance data analytics firm.
Lexus RC F insurance costs vary greatly depending on multiple factors that are unique to the driver and their vehicle. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,671 a year for full coverage and $806 for minimum coverage. Lexus average prices may be higher than this for several reasons. Insurers look at repair rates, the cost of parts, available safety features, theft rates and more when determining what to charge. Although Lexus cars generally earn high scores for safety, repair costs for these luxury vehicles may be expensive, potentially increasing Lexus RC F insurance costs.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $94,120
Trims available: RC F Final Edition
Repair costs
The Lexus RC F is manufactured in Japan, meaning parts may need to be imported when repairs are needed, with the addition of tariff and shipping costs. Lexus cars feature advanced technology components, which can also add skilled labor costs and the need for specialized tools. Luxury accessories on higher-trim models may also make repairs more challenging and expensive — which can all lead to higher insurance rates.
Safety features
Lexus RC F features the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which offers four key safety systems: blind spot monitor and rear traffic alert, pre-collision system, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control and a lane departure alert with steering assist. The car also comes with Intelligent High Beams and Road Sign Assist. Tech like this can make cars safer and reduce insurance rates but may also contribute to higher repair costs and therefore pricier insurance.
Crash ratings
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the Lexus RC F its highest rating of “good” in every category. Although not rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicle also features all four of the safety technologies recommended by the organization.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Lexus RC F
Although it is considered a luxury vehicle, no one wants to pay more for car insurance than they need to. Finding affordable Lexus RC F insurance is a matter of shopping strategically. To find cheap car insurance, the first step is to ask for quotes from a range of carriers. Make sure you're asking for the same types and levels of coverage each time, so you can do an apples-to-apples comparison of the results.
You may also want to consider other factors, such as customer service rankings, as determined by J.D. Power's annual studies, or financial strength, as assessed by companies like AM Best or Standard & Poor's.
How much does it cost to insure a Lexus RC F?
Bankrate compiled average rates for the Lexus RC F from Quadrant Information Services to give you a benchmark figure to start your search. The companies below boast relatively low average rates without sacrificing coverage options, discount opportunities or other features that you may be looking for in an insurer. Your own rate, however, is likely to differ, since car insurance premiums are based on your individual risk profile.
2023 Lexus RC F car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$3,113
|
- $1,496
|
$3,223
|
- $1,386
|
$3,478
|
- $1,131
|
$3,530
|
- $1,079
|
$3,652
|
- $957
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Lexus RC F
When looking for the best car insurance for your needs, it can be helpful to consider your priorities, since the policy that works best for your neighbor may not be one that's suited to your own situation. For some people, affordable coverage is their top priority. Others may be looking for a company with convenient digital tools for managing their insurance business online. Some companies offer excellent discounts for young drivers, while others may better meet the needs of senior drivers. Other things to consider include your driving history, your age and your location, all of which impact rates.
You may also want to think about your levels of coverage. Generally, minimum coverage will be your cheapest option but might not provide enough insurance to pay all costs if you were in a serious accident. Full coverage, which includes optional collision and comprehensive insurance, costs more but also provides you with more robust financial protection. Other optional coverage choices, called endorsements or add-ons, may help you build out a policy that suits your needs. Here are some insurance options to consider:
- Gap insurance: If your Lexus is totaled in an accident or stolen and not recovered, a gap insurance rider can help pay the difference between what you receive as a payout from your insurer and the amount you actually owe on your car loan. This gap may exist if your vehicle depreciates in value faster than you pay off the loan.
- Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts replacement: Some insurers offer an endorsement that allows repairs to be made with OEM parts rather than generic ones, which can be particularly appealing for high-end vehicles.
- Roadside assistance: If your Lexus RC F ever breaks down on the road, you'll appreciate having roadside assistance on your policy. Generally, it covers towing, key services, tire changes, jumpstarts and more.
- New car replacement: If your fairly new Lexus is stolen or totaled, a new car replacement endorsement will help replace the vehicle with a brand-new one of the same make and model. Usually, this is available only for cars that are two years old or less, with low mileage.
How to get a Lexus RC F car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Lexus RC F with other similar cars
|
Lexus RC F
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,609Read More
|
Porsche 718 Boxster
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,650Read More
|
Ford Mustang
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,542Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$94,120
|$77,600
|$31,920
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|Not rated
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|29 mpg
|24 mpg
|26 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Not rated
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: