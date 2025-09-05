Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Lexus NX 250 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Lexus NX 250?
The average cost to insure a Lexus NX 250 is $223 per month for full coverage and $66 per month for state minimum coverage. That's close to the national average for both types of coverage.
Lexus NX 250 car insurance costs less than a lot of luxury car insurance because the NX's emphasis on safety helps to offset the added cost of its upscale tech and comfort features. Keep in mind that insurers also look at personal rating factors, such as driver experience and location, when issuing quotes for this vehicle.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $42,460
Trims available: Base (Premium, Luxury and F Sport Handling packages available)
Repair costs
High repair costs are a key factor contributing to higher insurance costs for Lexus NX 250 owners. Even the base trim carries a high load of electronic components, meaning that post-collision repairs will cost your insurer more.
Safety features
All Lexus NX models come standard with Lexus's Safety System+ 3.0, which includes sophisticated systems for collision detection and mitigation, dynamic radar cruise control and Proactive Driving Assist. This tech can reduce your risk of claims and rate hikes.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Lexus NX is a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, indicating that it's one of the safer vehicles on the road and may carry less risk for insurers.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Lexus NX 250
Every insurance company uses different algorithms to calculate car insurance premiums, and your car's make and model aren't the only factors that impact costs. That's why the only way to find the cheapest car insurance company for a Lexus NX 250 is to compare rates based on your unique personal profile. To help you start, Bankrate analyzed average rates for our default driver profile.
How much does it cost to insure my NX 250?
According to Bankrate's analysis of average premium data from Quadrant Information Services, AAA and Cincinnati are among the most competitive insurers for Lexus NX 250 owners.
2023 NX 250 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,645
|
- $1,033
|
$1,886
|
- $792
|
$1,883
|
- $795
|
$2,015
|
- $663
|
$2,061
|
- $617
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Lexus NX 250
A basic full coverage policy may be enough for some NX owners, but it's typically a good idea to consider a wide range of coverage options that may offer valuable financial protection. If you're not sure how much insurance to buy, you may want to speak with a licensed agent to review some of the following coverage types:
- High liability limits: Remember that your car's liability insurance is intended to protect your assets in the event that you're found responsible for injuries or property damage in a collision. Take stock of your financial assets and look for an insurer offering liability limits high enough to cover them.
- Gap insurance or new car replacement: A new Lexus is a big investment, and your car insurance policy can help to protect it if your insurer offers a product like gap coverage or new car replacement.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: When another driver is responsible for a crash, your financial protection is only as good as that driver's liability insurance — unless you invest in coverage that helps to cover your medical costs when you're struck by an uninsured or underinsured driver.
How to get a Lexus NX 250 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare the Lexus NX 250 with other similar cars
|
Lexus NX
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,678Read More
|
BMW X3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,873Read More
|
Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,396Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$42,260
|$50,900
|$29,550
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|4 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|28 combined mpg
|29 combined mpg
|30 combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: