This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Lexus IS 350 car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Sep 05, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Lexus IS 350?

On average, Lexus IS 350 car insurance costs $296 per month for full coverage and $66 per month for state minimum coverage. Compared to the national average for passenger vehicles, Lexus IS 350 owners pay 33 percent more for full coverage and 1 percent less for minimum coverage.

The IS 350 carries above-average rates for full coverage because it's a luxury vehicle with an MSRP starting around $45,000. Like other Lexus vehicles, it's packed with tech and comfort features that elevate the cost of repairs — and in turn, the cost of physical damage coverage. But a lot of those pricey features contribute to the IS 350's excellent record for safety, which keeps the cost of state liability coverage close to the national average.

$3,549 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$798 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $45,155

Trims available: F Sport, F Sport Design

Repair costs

The technology included in the IS 350 contributes to its higher average insurance costs. Opting for upgrades like the F Sport Dynamic Handling package can further raise the cost of insurance for a Lexus IS 350.

Safety features

All Lexus IS models, including the 350, come standard with a full suite of advanced driver assistance tech. While this tech raises the cost of repairs, it's also proven to lower your risk of accidents and reduce the chance of a claim-related rate hike.

Crash ratings

The 2025 Lexus IS 350 received excellent ratings in crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as well as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. These ratings signal to insurers that this car carries a lower risk of collision-related claims.

Rates refreshed as of Sep 2025
Rates refreshed as of Sep 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Lexus IS 350

While no single insurer offers the cheapest rates for all Lexus IS 350 owners, data from Quadrant Information Services shows that IS 350 owners may receive competitive quotes from certain companies. But keep in mind that these rates are just averages based on a standard driver profile. In order to find the cheapest company for your unique risk profile, you'll need to request personalized Lexus IS 350 car insurance quotes.

How much does it cost to insure a Lexus IS 350?

Bankrate identified the carriers listed below as the most affordable among top-rated insurance providers for the Lexus IS 350. To find the most affordable policy available to you, it may be helpful to ask for quotes from these companies as a starting point.

2023 Lexus IS 350 car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
$2,526
- $1,023
Erie
$2,634
- $915
Cincinnati
$2,734
- $815
USAA
$2,642
- $907
Nationwide
$2,669
- $880
Rates refreshed as of Sep 2025
Read our full methodology
Other car insurance coverage for a Lexus IS 350

The right amount of car insurance is different for every driver. Some may prefer a full coverage policy. And if you have a car loan or lease, your financial institution will probably require it. Or if you own your car outright, you might choose minimum coverage (often called liability-only insurance). Either way, most drivers can benefit from certain optional coverage types called endorsements, depending on their circumstances.

Consider the following options when insuring a Lexus IS 350:

  • High liability limits: The liability portion of your car insurance policy is designed to cover damages and legal fees if you're found responsible for bodily injury or property damage to others following a collision. Make sure that your limits are high enough to realistically cover your assets.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Even if you carry high liability limits, you could be left without much recourse if you're hit by an at-fault driver who only carries the state-required minimum coverage — or no insurance at all. Adding uninsured and/or underinsured motorist coverage to your policy (a requirement in some states) helps to fill in this potential coverage gap.
  • Gap insurance or new car replacement coverage: A Lexus is a major investment, and high interest rates could leave you with a large loan balance even after your car begins to depreciate. Gap insurance can help to cover the difference between your car's value (i.e., your insurance payout) and the remaining loan balance if your Lexus is stolen or totaled shortly after purchase. Alternatively, a new car replacement endorsement helps with the cost of replacing the vehicle.

How to get a Lexus IS 350 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Lexus IS 350 with other similar cars

Lexus IS Lexus IS
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,549
Audi A4 Audi A4
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,285
BMW 3-series BMW 3-series
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,297
Price (MSRP)
$41,830 $44,100 $47,500
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
20-28 mpg 24-33 mpg 28-35 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average

Frequently asked questions

