Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Lexus IS 300 car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Lexus IS 300?
On average, Lexus IS 300 car insurance costs $276 per month for full coverage and just $67 per month for state minimum coverage. Owners with full coverage will typically pay around 24 percent more for coverage than the national average, according to data from Quadrant Information Services.
Like most luxury cars, the Lexus IS 300 comes with higher ownership costs due to the more expensive build quality and components that go into the vehicle. From high-end finishes like synthetic luxury upholstery and standard driver aids like forward collision mitigation to optional upgrades like the Mark Levinson Premium Audio package, the IS 300's luxury features add to the overall cost to repair — and, in turn, to insure — your car.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $41,830
Trims available: 300, 300 F Sport Design, 300 F Sport
Repair costs
Whether you're buying new or used, look closely at your IS 300's optional upgrades, from trim levels to standalone packages. Any added features or tech components will add to your car's repair costs, which could drive up your insurance bottom line.
Safety features
There is a full suite of driver assistance aids on all Lexus IS 300 models, with the option to add extra systems like front and rear parking sensors or a 360-degree camera. While these add-ons can increase the cost of your premiums, they may also lower your risk of accidents and claims.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Lexus IS 300 performed well overall in crash tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), receiving a perfect 5-star rating from NHTSA and “Good” ratings in each category from IIHS.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Lexus IS 300
No single insurance company offers the lowest rates for all Lexus IS 300 owners. Because insurers base premiums on a wide range of rating factors beyond your car's make and model, data points like your age or years of driving experience, driving record, location and even credit history may play a bigger role in determining the best fit for you in terms of price.
How much does it cost to insure a Lexus IS 300?
To help you start your search for affordable Lexus insurance, Bankrate analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to find the major insurers with the lowest average rates for a Lexus IS 300 owner with a standard clean driving profile.
2023 Lexus IS 300 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,314
|
- $994
|
$2,448
|
- $860
|
$2,390
|
- $918
|
$2,394
|
- $914
|
$2,464
|
- $844
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Lexus IS 300
Every driver's insurance needs are a little different, depending on a wide range of factors. Do you own your car outright, or are you still held to the insurance requirements set by a lender or leasing company? Do you live in an area with a lot of heavy traffic or uninsured drivers? Do you rely on your car for a long daily commute, or do you have the option to use public transportation for some routine trips?
You may want to speak with a licensed insurance professional to determine your exact insurance needs. Consider adding some of the following types of coverage to your policy:
- High liability limits: Sticking to the minimum liability limits set by your state's laws may keep your costs low, but it's an easy way to leave yourself underinsured. Consider the full value of the assets your liability policy needs to cover and ask about raising your liability limits to protect that amount.
- Gap insurance or new car replacement: If you bought your Lexus new, consider adding a product like gap insurance to your policy to protect your investment if the vehicle is totaled while you still have a large outstanding loan balance.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Drivers in areas with a high number of uninsured drivers (an increasingly large portion of the country) may want to make sure that they have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage on their policy to protect against losses caused by drivers without insurance or those with insufficient liability coverage to pay for all your expenses.
How to get a Lexus IS 300 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Lexus IS 300 with other similar cars
|
Lexus IS
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,308Read More
|
Lexus IS
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,549Read More
|
BMW 330i
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,297See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$41,830
|$45,155
|$47,500
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|25 combined mpg
|23 combined mpg
|31 combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: