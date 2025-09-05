Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Lexus ES 350 car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Lexus ES 350?
If you're in the market for a Lexus ES 350, you'll likely need a larger insurance budget. Bankrate analyzed average insurance rates from Quadrant Information Services and found that full coverage for the Lexus ES 350 is $262 per month, 18 percent more than the national average of $223 per month. Minimum coverage for the Lexus ES 350, on the other hand, skews slightly cheaper, at an average of $65 per month. Comparatively, the national average cost of minimum coverage currently sits at $67 per month.
The kind of car you drive plays a large role in what your insurance policy costs. Car insurance companies evaluate what a car costs to fix, its safety features and its safety ratings to determine your insurance costs.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $43,435
Trims available: ES 350, ES 350 Luxury, ES 350 Ultra Luxury, ES 350 F Sport Design, ES 350 F Sport Handling
Repair costs
Although the Lexus ES 350 is a luxury vehicle, it has lower repair costs compared to competitor brands like Audi and BMW. This can help keep insurance costs on the lower end of the luxury spectrum.
Safety features
Every trim of the 2025 Lexus ES 350 comes with a package of safety features, called Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. It includes some driver assistance features, like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance. While these can help avoid an accident, they can make repairs and full coverage insurance more expensive than for a non-luxury vehicle.
Crash ratings
The 2023 and 2024 editions of the Lexus ES 350 were both awarded the title of Top Safety Pick Plus, the highest designation given by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 2025 model year did not perform as well as years prior, receiving lower ratings in the front and side crash tests.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Lexus ES 350
The cheapest Lexus ES 350 car insurance company will be different for every driver. Why? Although car insurance companies, for the most part, all look at the same factors to determine your rate, they differ in how they calculate that rate. One company's underwriting algorithm may offer you a more favorable rate than another's — which is why it's so important to compare quotes before you buy a policy.
How much does it cost to insure my Lexus ES 350?
To help get the comparison process started, Bankrate compiled average rates from some of the cheapest Lexus ES 350 car insurance companies in the table below.
|
|
|
|
$2,088
|
- $1,065
|
$2,090
|
- $1,063
|
$2,483
|
- $670
|
$2,511
|
- $642
|
$2,566
|
- $587
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Lexus ES 350
When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents or damage from storms.
Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
- Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender-bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.
How to get a Lexus ES 350 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Lexus ES 350 with other similar cars
|
Lexus ES
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,153Read More
|
Cadillac CT5
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,066See more models
|
Infiniti QX50
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,645See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$43,435
|$48,600
|$43,000
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|25 combined mpg
|26 combined mpg
|25 combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average to Worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: