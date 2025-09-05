 Skip to Main Content

Lexus ES 350 car insurance: cost and quotes

Natalie Todoroff
Mariah Posey
Mariah Posey
Updated Sep 05, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Lexus ES 350?

If you're in the market for a Lexus ES 350, you'll likely need a larger insurance budget. Bankrate analyzed average insurance rates from Quadrant Information Services and found that full coverage for the Lexus ES 350 is $262 per month, 18 percent more than the national average of $223 per month. Minimum coverage for the Lexus ES 350, on the other hand, skews slightly cheaper, at an average of $65 per month. Comparatively, the national average cost of minimum coverage currently sits at $67 per month.

The kind of car you drive plays a large role in what your insurance policy costs. Car insurance companies evaluate what a car costs to fix, its safety features and its safety ratings to determine your insurance costs.

$3,153 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$787 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $43,435

Trims available: ES 350, ES 350 Luxury, ES 350 Ultra Luxury, ES 350 F Sport Design, ES 350 F Sport Handling

Repair costs

Although the Lexus ES 350 is a luxury vehicle, it has lower repair costs compared to competitor brands like Audi and BMW. This can help keep insurance costs on the lower end of the luxury spectrum.

Safety features

Every trim of the 2025 Lexus ES 350 comes with a package of safety features, called Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. It includes some driver assistance features, like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance. While these can help avoid an accident, they can make repairs and full coverage insurance more expensive than for a non-luxury vehicle.

Crash ratings

The 2023 and 2024 editions of the Lexus ES 350 were both awarded the title of Top Safety Pick Plus, the highest designation given by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 2025 model year did not perform as well as years prior, receiving lower ratings in the front and side crash tests.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Lexus ES 350

The cheapest Lexus ES 350 car insurance company will be different for every driver. Why? Although car insurance companies, for the most part, all look at the same factors to determine your rate, they differ in how they calculate that rate. One company's underwriting algorithm may offer you a more favorable rate than another's — which is why it's so important to compare quotes before you buy a policy.

How much does it cost to insure my Lexus ES 350?

To help get the comparison process started, Bankrate compiled average rates from some of the cheapest Lexus ES 350 car insurance companies in the table below.
Auto-Owners
$2,088
- $1,065
Nationwide
$2,090
- $1,063
The General
$2,483
- $670
Travelers
$2,511
- $642
USAA
$2,566
- $587
Other car insurance coverage for a Lexus ES 350

When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents or damage from storms.

Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
  • Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender-bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
  • Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.

How to get a Lexus ES 350 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Lexus ES 350 with other similar cars

Lexus ES Lexus ES
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,153
Cadillac CT5 Cadillac CT5
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,066
Infiniti QX50 Infiniti QX50
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,645
Price (MSRP)
$43,435 $48,600 $43,000
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
25 combined mpg 26 combined mpg 25 combined mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Average Average Average to Worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Briefcase Icon
Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

