Car insurance for Lamborghinis

The average rate of car insurance for a Lamborghini may be significantly more expensive than your typical four-door sedan — even though specialty insurers will still insure the vehicle. Many traditional auto insurance providers will not insure a Lamborghini as they are typically extremely expensive to repair — many of the parts need to be shipped from overseas and installed by a specialized mechanic. With the higher estimated cost of repair, a Lamborghini could end up costing the insurance company a great deal of money if the Lamborghini was totaled in a covered accident.

However, keep in mind that if you own a registered Lamborghini and you drive it, the car must be insured. Driving without insurance (or an alternative proof of financial responsibility) is illegal, and exposes you and other drivers to financial risk.

For insurance purposes, Lamborghinis are treated differently than sports cars, classic cars and even exotic cars. While you might think you would be able to purchase these types of insurance for a Lamborghini, the car typically has to meet a variety of qualifications.

Sports car insurance

Sports car insurance coverage includes financial protections designed for drivers of performance vehicles. Though each insurer’s expectations may differ, some sports car qualifications may include:

Seats for only two passengers

Smaller and weighing less than a sedan or larger model vehicle

Made with a turbo-charged engine

Motor larger than 350-cubic inches

Given these requirements, many Lamborghinis would not qualify as a traditional sports car. The Lamborghini Urus is an SUV with four seats rather than a coupe with two seats. And some trims of the Lamborghini Huracan have smaller than 350-cubic inch engines. Lamborghini has also decided to swap out the turbo-charged engine in the Aventador with a naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Classic car insurance

Classic car insurance specifically covers collector and antique cars, which would exclude most Lamborghinis. This includes cars that are expected to increase in value, rather than depreciate, like a regular vehicle. While some national car insurance companies sell classic car insurance, your car typically has to meet certain criteria in order to purchase this policy, like:

Being at least 20 years old

Driven less than a certain number of miles per year (typically 2,500 or less)

Not used as a daily driver

Must be stored in an enclosed area and secured, like a locked garage

Being a retired model for the manufacturer

Certain Lamborghinis will qualify for classic car insurance, but only if they meet the requirements. So, while a 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo would likely not qualify, a 1970 Lamborghini Espada might, assuming it fits all the other criteria.

Exotic and luxury car insurance

Depending on your Lamborghini’s model and year, it might qualify for exotic or luxury car insurance. However, the cost of insurance will probably still be very high, as it is tied to the value of the vehicle, cost of repairs and other criteria. To determine the potential rate, you can consider the average insurance costs for the most expensive cars to insure, most of which may be cheaper in price than a Lamborghini model.

For instance, the average premium for a Tesla Model X, with a base price between $115,000 and $139,000, costs an average of $4,364 per year for full coverage car insurance, according to Bankrate’s research for 2023. Lamborghinis cost anywhere from $200,000 to over $400,000, likely leading to a much higher average cost of insurance for a Lamborghini.

Unlike luxury car insurance, which puts an emphasis on comfort and quality, exotic car insurance is made for cars built for performance and speed. While a Lamborghini certainly fits the exotic car criteria, this type of insurance is usually only available through specialty insurers. With such a high-risk vehicle on the road, your driving history may be more heavily scrutinized than on a standard car policy, making it more difficult to get covered if you do not have a clean driving record.