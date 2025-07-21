Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Kia Sportage car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Kia Sportage?
On average, full coverage auto insurance for a Kia Sportage costs $2,454 per year, according to average premium data from Quadrant Information Services. That’s about 8 percent less than the national average, and in line with the Sportage’s affordable pricing.
Keep in mind that car insurance rates vary due to a wide variety of factors. Vehicle-related pricing factors may include the average cost of repair and replacement components, safety ratings from third-party and governmental organizations and any customizations or upgrades included in your vehicle.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $28,690
Trims available: LX, EX, X-Line, SX, SX Prestige, X-Pro Prestige
Repair costs
CarEdge estimates that the Kia Sportage’s maintenance and repair costs during the first 10 years of ownership may outpace the average for other SUVs. Because full coverage insurance premiums may take repair costs into account, you might see higher premiums.
Safety features
All Sportage models come with a robust suite of safety features, including driver attention warnings and adaptive cruise control, which may reduce the risk of accidents as well as the price of insurance.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Kia Sportage earned a Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, making it among the safer vehicles on the road and a more affordable SUV to insure.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Kia Sportage
Finding the most affordable car insurance for your Kia Sportage requires comparing personalized quotes based on your location, personal information and driving history. To get you started, Bankrate compiled average premiums from top-rated insurance providers to identify carriers with broad national or regional reach that consistently offer competitive rates for Sportage owners without sacrificing financial strength, discounts or quality of coverage.
How much does it cost to insure my Kia Sportage?
The carriers listed below offer some of the cheapest rates for Kia Sportage car insurance, according to Bankrate’s analysis.
2023 Kia Sportage car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,804
|
- $650
|
$1,698
|
- $756
|
$1,850
|
- $604
|
$1,962
|
- $492
|
$2,033
|
- $421
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Kia Sportage
Sticking to basic policy options such as state minimum coverage or a full coverage policy without endorsements may keep costs low for Kia Sportage insurance, but it’s worth considering all your insurance needs. When shopping, you may want to work with a licensed insurance professional to determine how much coverage to carry, including some of the following options:
- High liability limits: Only buying the minimum or default amount of liability coverage offered by an insurance company could leave you exposed to significant out-of-pocket expenses if you’re found at fault in an accident. To make sure you’re covered, consider raising your liability limits to exceed your total assets.
- Gap insurance: If your new Sportage is financed and gets totaled or stolen shortly after purchase, you could end up owing more on the remaining auto loan than your insurance payout is worth. To prevent this, consider adding gap coverage to your insurance policy — it’s often cheaper than the gap protection offered by dealerships.
- Comprehensive coverage: If you own your Sportage outright, you’re not required to carry comprehensive coverage. But for certain older Sportage models with a high risk of theft, maintaining comprehensive coverage may be an important defense against loss.
How to get a Kia Sportage car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Kia Sportage with other similar cars
|
Kia Sportage
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,454Read More
|
Subaru Forester
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,237Read More
|
Nissan Rogue
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,554Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$28,690
|$29,995
|$28,590
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|25-32 mpg
|26-33 mpg
|30-37 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: