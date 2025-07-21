 Skip to Main Content

Kia Sportage car insurance: cost and quotes

R.E. Hawley
Mariah Posey
Mariah Posey
Updated Jul 21, 2025
Explore offers from trusted carriers
How much does it cost to insure a Kia Sportage?

On average, full coverage auto insurance for a Kia Sportage costs $2,454 per year, according to average premium data from Quadrant Information Services. That’s about 8 percent less than the national average, and in line with the Sportage’s affordable pricing.

Keep in mind that car insurance rates vary due to a wide variety of factors. Vehicle-related pricing factors may include the average cost of repair and replacement components, safety ratings from third-party and governmental organizations and any customizations or upgrades included in your vehicle.

$2,454 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$812 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $28,690

Trims available: LX, EX, X-Line, SX, SX Prestige, X-Pro Prestige

Repair costs

CarEdge estimates that the Kia Sportage’s maintenance and repair costs during the first 10 years of ownership may outpace the average for other SUVs. Because full coverage insurance premiums may take repair costs into account, you might see higher premiums.

Safety features

All Sportage models come with a robust suite of safety features, including driver attention warnings and adaptive cruise control, which may reduce the risk of accidents as well as the price of insurance.

Crash ratings

The 2025 Kia Sportage earned a Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, making it among the safer vehicles on the road and a more affordable SUV to insure.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Kia Sportage

Finding the most affordable car insurance for your Kia Sportage requires comparing personalized quotes based on your location, personal information and driving history. To get you started, Bankrate compiled average premiums from top-rated insurance providers to identify carriers with broad national or regional reach that consistently offer competitive rates for Sportage owners without sacrificing financial strength, discounts or quality of coverage.

How much does it cost to insure my Kia Sportage?

The carriers listed below offer some of the cheapest rates for Kia Sportage car insurance, according to Bankrate’s analysis.

2023 Kia Sportage car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
$1,804
- $650
Nationwide
$1,698
- $756
Progressive
$1,850
- $604
Geico
$1,962
- $492
Travelers
$2,033
- $421
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology
Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Your information is kept secure

Other car insurance coverage for a Kia Sportage

Sticking to basic policy options such as state minimum coverage or a full coverage policy without endorsements may keep costs low for Kia Sportage insurance, but it’s worth considering all your insurance needs. When shopping, you may want to work with a licensed insurance professional to determine how much coverage to carry, including some of the following options:

  • High liability limits: Only buying the minimum or default amount of liability coverage offered by an insurance company could leave you exposed to significant out-of-pocket expenses if you’re found at fault in an accident. To make sure you’re covered, consider raising your liability limits to exceed your total assets.
  • Gap insurance: If your new Sportage is financed and gets totaled or stolen shortly after purchase, you could end up owing more on the remaining auto loan than your insurance payout is worth. To prevent this, consider adding gap coverage to your insurance policy — it’s often cheaper than the gap protection offered by dealerships.
  • Comprehensive coverage: If you own your Sportage outright, you’re not required to carry comprehensive coverage. But for certain older Sportage models with a high risk of theft, maintaining comprehensive coverage may be an important defense against loss.

How to get a Kia Sportage car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Kia Sportage with other similar cars

Kia Sportage Kia Sportage
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,454
Read More
Subaru Forester Subaru Forester
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,237
Read More
Nissan Rogue Nissan Rogue
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,554
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$28,690 $29,995 $28,590
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
25-32 mpg 26-33 mpg 30-37 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Average Substantially better than average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Good credit score
Clean driving record
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Kia Soul Kia Soul
Kia Rio Kia Rio
Kia Forte Kia Forte
Kia Sorento Kia Sorento
Kia Niro Kia Niro
R.E. Hawley
Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance