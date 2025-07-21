Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Kia Soul car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Kia Soul?
Compared to most vehicles, Kia Soul insurance comes in on the lower end of the cost spectrum. On average, full coverage for a Soul is $2,477 per year, which is 7 percent less than the national average. Minimum coverage for a Soul averages $817 per year.
Various factors specific to you and your vehicle are considered when pricing insurance policies, so the exact amount you pay for coverage could be higher or lower. Insurance companies evaluate your driving profile — which can include your age, driving record, ZIP code and more — along with your vehicle's make, model and trim level to calculate your premium.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $20,490
Trims available: The Kia Soul is available in LS, S, GT-Line and EX.
Repair costs
Repair Pal shows average repair costs for the Kia Soul at $437 per year, which is well below average. Lower parts and labor costs help keep insurance premiums more affordable, since repairs are less expensive for insurers to cover.
Safety features
Most newer Souls come equipped with standard safety features like forward collision warning and a rearview camera. Higher trims add features such as blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking for extra peace of mind.
Crash ratings
The Kia Soul has earned strong safety ratings from organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2022 model was an IIHS Top Safety Pick in the small car category.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Kia Soul
Even though Kia Soul car insurance is relatively affordable compared to insurance for other vehicles, it doesn’t hurt to be on the lookout for even cheaper premiums. Rates vary by company based on proprietary risk models and pricing strategies. Aside from price, other factors such as customer service, coverage selections and financial strength should be part of the decision-making process. Shopping around for insurance with at least three insurance companies can help you find a policy that meets your coverage and budgetary needs.
How much does it cost to insure my Kia Soul?
Bankrate has compiled average Kia Soul car insurance rates from some of the nation’s top providers to help you get the shopping process started.
|
|
|
|
$2,365
|
- $112
|
$1,917
|
- $560
|
$1,719
|
- $758
|
$1,393
|
- $1,084
|
$1,939
|
- $538
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Kia Soul
Each state sets its own minimum car insurance requirements to legally drive, but those limits can fall short in a serious accident. Relying on the bare minimum could leave you underinsured and responsible for out-of-pocket costs. To help you avoid expensive surprises, consider adding the following auto endorsements to your policy:
- Comprehensive coverage: This coverage could be especially important for Kia Soul owners since older models have been frequent targets of theft. Comprehensive coverage helps pay to fix or replace your car if it is stolen, vandalized or damaged by an event other than a collision.
- Collision coverage: This coverage helps pay for damage to your Soul if you're in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
- Gap insurance: Gap insurance is worth considering if you’re financing or leasing your Kia Soul. It can help cover the difference between what you owe on your loan and the car’s actual cash value if it's deemed a total loss from a covered claim.
How to get a Kia Soul car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Kia Soul with other similar cars
|
Kia Soul
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,477Read More
|
Honda HR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,304Read More
|
Nissan Rogue
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,554Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$20,490
|$25,400
|$28,590
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|30 mpg
|27 mpg
|31 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: