Kia Sorento car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Kia Sorento?
The average cost of car insurance for a Kia Sorento is $213 per month for full coverage and $68 per month for minimum coverage. For comparison purposes, the average cost nationwide of full coverage is $223 per month. Minimum coverage (also called liability-only) averages $67, according to data sourced from Quadrant Information Services.
The amount you end up paying for your Kia Sorento insurance can vary significantly depending on several variables, both personal and otherwise. How much you drive, how far you tend to drive, whether you're married, how old you are, your credit history, your ZIP code and more can all influence your premiums. Bankrate's rates reflect average quoted premiums for drivers with clean records.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $31,990
Trims available: LX, S, EX, SX, X-Line EX, X-Line SX, X-Line SX Prestige and X-Pro SX Prestige
Repair costs
According to RepairPal, the Kia Sorento has an average annual repair cost of $533. Insurance companies factor this information into their premiums, and vehicles with higher average repair costs tend to have higher premiums.
Safety features
The Kia Sorento offers a wide range of safety features, many of which can help lower your insurance premiums. These features include auto emergency braking, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance and nine airbags.
Crash ratings
The Kia Sorento has good crash ratings in many categories but not all. Specifically, the car received a marginal rating in one of three crashworthiness categories and an acceptable rating for headlights and ease of use of the seatbelt latch.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Kia Sorento
When searching for the most affordable car insurance companies, it's essential to compare quotes from multiple providers. This lets you see how much each carrier is likely to charge you for the specific coverage you want.
How much does it cost to insure a Kia Sorento?
The table below showcases average rates for this vehicle model. Our team focused on finding affordable rates without sacrificing coverage options, customer service or financial strength. While an excellent starting point, you may be able to find even lower rates depending on your specific circumstances and location.
2023 Kia Sorento car insurance premium by carrier
Other car insurance coverage for a Kia Sorento
While opting for the minimum coverage may be the most affordable option upfront, there is a risk that it could end up costing you more in the long term. The concern is that minimum coverage may not always be sufficient to cover the costs of an accident, leaving you to pay any excess damages out of pocket. Not only that, but minimum coverage is purely liability insurance, meaning that it only pays toward damage you cause others, not damage your vehicle endures. If you cause an accident or are the victim of a hit-and-run, minimum coverage won't help pay to repair your vehicle.
These are some of the reasons that experts recommend carefully considering all coverage options and limits before committing to a policy. The coverage options below go beyond minimum coverage and are generally available from most car insurers:
- Comprehensive coverage: Helps cover the costs of damage from events such as falling tree limbs, vandalism, theft and other non-collision incidents.
- Collision coverage: Unlike minimum coverage, collision coverage helps cover damage to your vehicle resulting from a collision — even when it's your fault and even if your vehicle is the only car involved.
- Gap insurance: For newer cars, gap coverage can help pay the difference between what you still owe on your car loan and the amount you're paid out by the insurance company in the event of a total loss. This is helpful because insurance payouts factor in depreciation, meaning the value of your vehicle prior to the loss (and therefore payout) may not match your outstanding loan amount.
How to get a Kia Sorento car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Kia Sorento with other similar cars
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: