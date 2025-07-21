Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Kia Rio car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Kia Rio?
On average, the annual cost of full coverage car insurance for a Kia Rio is $2,751, close to the national average of $2,677 per year.
These average rates are based on Bankrate’s analysis of premium data from Quadrant Information Services. The cost of car insurance varies based on a wide range of factors, which include vehicle information, from the price and availability of parts to crash test ratings and safety features.
KBB average fair purchase price: $14,680
Trims available: LX and S
Repair costs
Because the Rio was discontinued following the 2023 model year, repair components may become harder to find, making insurance for the Rio more expensive in the long term.
Safety features
The base Rio LX doesn’t come with many safety features, which could raise the cost of insurance due to added risk. However, Rios with the optional S Technology Package may see lower rates.
Crash ratings
Both the hatchback and sedan received mixed safety ratings in crash tests performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Based on those results, insurers may place the Rio in a higher risk class.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Kia Rio
If you own or plan to purchase a Kia Rio, the best way to find affordable auto coverage is to compare personalized rates from a range of insurers. To provide a starting point, Bankrate analyzed average premiums for the Rio from top-rated providers with wide regional or national reach in order to find competitive policies that won’t sacrifice financial strength, customer service or quality coverage.
How much does it cost to insure my Kia Rio?
The table below compares average premiums for the Kia Rio from some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bankrate’s analysis.
2023 Kia Rio car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,764
|
- $987
|
$1,914
|
- $837
|
$1,937
|
- $814
|
$1,963
|
- $788
|
$2,104
|
- $647
Other car insurance coverage for a Kia Rio
A Kia Rio is among the most affordable cars to purchase, but sticking to the cheapest level of insurance coverage may not be the best financial decision. While state minimum coverage or a basic full coverage policy without endorsement might save money in the short term, it’s important to understand your coverage needs and make sure your policy meets them. You may want to work with a licensed insurance professional and consider the following coverage options:
- Towing and labor coverage: If you own an older Rio, adding a towing and labor endorsement to your policy to cover the cost of roadside assistance in the event of mechanical breakdowns may be worthwhile.
- High liability limits: The purpose of your car insurance policy’s liability coverage is to protect you and your assets from lawsuits. In most states, the default minimum coverage isn’t enough for most drivers, so review your limits and assets to make sure you’re covered.
- Comprehensive and collision coverage: If you own your Rio outright, you’re not required to carry comprehensive or collision coverage. However, both of these types of insurance may be a good investment if you can’t afford to replace your Rio in the event of a total loss.
How to get a Kia Rio car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Kia Rio with other similar cars
|
Kia Rio
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,751Read More
|
Nissan Versa
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,767Read More
|
Mitsubishi Mirage
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,856See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$14,680
|$17,190
|$16,695
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|5 stars
|4 stars
|Gas mileage
|32-41 mpg
|32-40 mpg
|36-43 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Worse than average
|Worse than average
|Worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
