 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Kia Rio car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Jul 21, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Kia Rio?

On average, the annual cost of full coverage car insurance for a Kia Rio is $2,751, close to the national average of $2,677 per year.

These average rates are based on Bankrate’s analysis of premium data from Quadrant Information Services. The cost of car insurance varies based on a wide range of factors, which include vehicle information, from the price and availability of parts to crash test ratings and safety features.

$2,751 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$848 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

KBB average fair purchase price: $14,680

Trims available: LX and S

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Because the Rio was discontinued following the 2023 model year, repair components may become harder to find, making insurance for the Rio more expensive in the long term.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

The base Rio LX doesn’t come with many safety features, which could raise the cost of insurance due to added risk. However, Rios with the optional S Technology Package may see lower rates.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

Both the hatchback and sedan received mixed safety ratings in crash tests performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Based on those results, insurers may place the Rio in a higher risk class.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Kia Rio

If you own or plan to purchase a Kia Rio, the best way to find affordable auto coverage is to compare personalized rates from a range of insurers. To provide a starting point, Bankrate analyzed average premiums for the Rio from top-rated providers with wide regional or national reach in order to find competitive policies that won’t sacrifice financial strength, customer service or quality coverage.

How much does it cost to insure my Kia Rio?

The table below compares average premiums for the Kia Rio from some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bankrate’s analysis.

2023 Kia Rio car insurance premium by carrier
Progressive
$1,764
- $987
USAA
$1,914
- $837
Geico
$1,937
- $814
Nationwide
$1,963
- $788
Auto-Owners
$2,104
- $647
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Car Insurance Image

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location Pin Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Other car insurance coverage for a Kia Rio

A Kia Rio is among the most affordable cars to purchase, but sticking to the cheapest level of insurance coverage may not be the best financial decision. While state minimum coverage or a basic full coverage policy without endorsement might save money in the short term, it’s important to understand your coverage needs and make sure your policy meets them. You may want to work with a licensed insurance professional and consider the following coverage options:

  • Towing and labor coverage: If you own an older Rio, adding a towing and labor endorsement to your policy to cover the cost of roadside assistance in the event of mechanical breakdowns may be worthwhile.
  • High liability limits: The purpose of your car insurance policy’s liability coverage is to protect you and your assets from lawsuits. In most states, the default minimum coverage isn’t enough for most drivers, so review your limits and assets to make sure you’re covered.
  • Comprehensive and collision coverage: If you own your Rio outright, you’re not required to carry comprehensive or collision coverage. However, both of these types of insurance may be a good investment if you can’t afford to replace your Rio in the event of a total loss.

How to get a Kia Rio car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Kia Rio with other similar cars

Kia Rio Kia Rio
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,751
Read More
Nissan Versa Nissan Versa
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,767
Read More
Mitsubishi Mirage Mitsubishi Mirage
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,856
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$14,680 $17,190 $16,695
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
Not rated 5 stars 4 stars
Gas mileage
32-41 mpg 32-40 mpg 36-43 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Worse than average Worse than average Worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Kia Soul Kia Soul
Kia Forte Kia Forte
Kia Sportage Kia Sportage
Kia Sorento Kia Sorento
Kia Niro Kia Niro
Written by
R.E. Hawley
Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance