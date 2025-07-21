 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Kia Niro car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Natasha Cornelius, CLU
Edited by
Natasha Cornelius, CLU
Updated Jul 21, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Niro?

On average, Kia Niro owners pay $2,472 per year for full coverage car insurance, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. State minimum coverage on a Kia Niro costs an average of $815 per year. The Niro’s car insurance costs are fairly close to the national average.

wide variety of factors influence car insurance costs that go beyond the make and model of the car you drive. Your vehicle’s age, crash ratings and optional equipment can all impact how much you’ll pay to insure it, and personal risk factors like driving experience and location also factor into your premium.

$2,472 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$815 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $26,990

Trims available: LX, EX, EX Touring, SX and SX Touring

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Like most hybrid and electric vehicles, the Kia Niro may have higher repair costs due to the high number of expensive electronic components. Opting for a hybrid or plug-in hybrid model rather than the Niro EV may help to reduce insurance costs.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

All Kia Niro models come with a suite of advanced driver assistance features, including a lane keeping system and blind-spot warnings, which may reduce the risk of accidents and make the Niro more affordable to insure.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

Crash ratings for the Niro are spotty and mixed, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issuing a side crash safety warning for the 2025 model.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Niro

If you own or plan to purchase a Kia Niro, the most effective way to find affordable coverage is to compare personalized rates from carriers in your area. Because your vehicle’s information is a small portion of the data that insurers analyze when setting premiums, no single company has the best rates for all Kia Niros.

To get the process started, Bankrate analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services for top-rated carriers with national or regional coverage, prioritizing insurers with strong financial strength ratings, a variety of discounts and positive reviews for customer service and quality of coverage.

How much does it cost to insure my Niro?

The table below compares average premiums for five of the cheapest car insurance carriers for Kia Niro owners.

2023 Kia Niro car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
$1,757
- $715
Travelers
$2,002
- $470
Geico
$2,032
- $440
Nationwide
$2,062
- $410
USAA
$2,081
- $391
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Car Insurance Image

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location Pin Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Other car insurance coverage for a Niro

The average rates shown above reflect the cost of a basic full coverage policy, but your own insurance needs may be different. In general, insurance professionals advise purchasing more than the minimum amount of coverage required in your state. You may want to consider some of the following types of coverage:

  • Comprehensive and collision coverage: Even if you own your Niro outright and aren’t required to maintain full coverage, it’s typically a good idea unless you can afford to lose or replace the car out of pocket — or unless the premiums exceed the value of your vehicle.
  • High liability limits: Set your liability limits high enough to cover all of your assets. Remember that this portion of your policy is designed to insulate you from lawsuits.
  • Rental reimbursement coverage: Because hybrid and electric vehicles often require more complex repairs, claim cycle times can be significantly longer. A rental reimbursement endorsement on your full coverage policy can help to offset the cost of alternative transportation while your Niro is in the shop following a covered loss.

How to get a Niro car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Niro with other similar cars

Kia Niro Kia Niro
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,472
Read More
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,537
Read More
Toyota Prius Toyota Prius
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,765
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$26,990 $34,990 $28,350
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
4 stars Not rated 5 stars
Gas mileage
45-53 mpg 128 mpg 56-57 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Average Substantially worse than average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Kia Soul Kia Soul
Kia Rio Kia Rio
Kia Forte Kia Forte
Kia Sportage Kia Sportage
Kia Sorento Kia Sorento
Written by
R.E. Hawley
Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Edited by
Natasha Cornelius, CLU
Editor II, Insurance