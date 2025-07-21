Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Kia Niro car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Niro?
On average, Kia Niro owners pay $2,472 per year for full coverage car insurance, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. State minimum coverage on a Kia Niro costs an average of $815 per year. The Niro’s car insurance costs are fairly close to the national average.
A wide variety of factors influence car insurance costs that go beyond the make and model of the car you drive. Your vehicle’s age, crash ratings and optional equipment can all impact how much you’ll pay to insure it, and personal risk factors like driving experience and location also factor into your premium.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $26,990
Trims available: LX, EX, EX Touring, SX and SX Touring
Repair costs
Like most hybrid and electric vehicles, the Kia Niro may have higher repair costs due to the high number of expensive electronic components. Opting for a hybrid or plug-in hybrid model rather than the Niro EV may help to reduce insurance costs.
Safety features
All Kia Niro models come with a suite of advanced driver assistance features, including a lane keeping system and blind-spot warnings, which may reduce the risk of accidents and make the Niro more affordable to insure.
Crash ratings
Crash ratings for the Niro are spotty and mixed, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issuing a side crash safety warning for the 2025 model.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Niro
If you own or plan to purchase a Kia Niro, the most effective way to find affordable coverage is to compare personalized rates from carriers in your area. Because your vehicle’s information is a small portion of the data that insurers analyze when setting premiums, no single company has the best rates for all Kia Niros.
To get the process started, Bankrate analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services for top-rated carriers with national or regional coverage, prioritizing insurers with strong financial strength ratings, a variety of discounts and positive reviews for customer service and quality of coverage.
How much does it cost to insure my Niro?
The table below compares average premiums for five of the cheapest car insurance carriers for Kia Niro owners.
2023 Kia Niro car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,757
|
- $715
|
$2,002
|
- $470
|
$2,032
|
- $440
|
$2,062
|
- $410
|
$2,081
|
- $391
Other car insurance coverage for a Niro
The average rates shown above reflect the cost of a basic full coverage policy, but your own insurance needs may be different. In general, insurance professionals advise purchasing more than the minimum amount of coverage required in your state. You may want to consider some of the following types of coverage:
- Comprehensive and collision coverage: Even if you own your Niro outright and aren’t required to maintain full coverage, it’s typically a good idea unless you can afford to lose or replace the car out of pocket — or unless the premiums exceed the value of your vehicle.
- High liability limits: Set your liability limits high enough to cover all of your assets. Remember that this portion of your policy is designed to insulate you from lawsuits.
- Rental reimbursement coverage: Because hybrid and electric vehicles often require more complex repairs, claim cycle times can be significantly longer. A rental reimbursement endorsement on your full coverage policy can help to offset the cost of alternative transportation while your Niro is in the shop following a covered loss.
How to get a Niro car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Niro with other similar cars
|
Kia Niro
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,472Read More
|
Tesla Model 3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,537Read More
|
Toyota Prius
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,765Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$26,990
|$34,990
|$28,350
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|Not rated
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|45-53 mpg
|128 mpg
|56-57 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: