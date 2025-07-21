Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Kia Forte car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Kia Forte?
Kia Forte car insurance is usually inexpensive. But, depending on the model year of your Forte, you may have a hard time finding an insurer to write you a policy. The 2015 to 2021 Fortes are common targets for vehicle theft, a credit to TikTok's “Kia challenge.”
Bankrate found that, on average, Kia Forte car insurance costs $237 for full coverage per month. This is 6 percent more than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $223 a month. Minimum coverage for the Kia Forte costs $73 per month, or 9 percent more than the national average. Car insurance rates will change depending on a vehicle's repair costs, safety features and crash ratings. Models that are safer to drive and cheaper to fix will usually cost less to insure.
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $19,726
Trims available: LX, LXS, GT-Line, GT, GT-Manual
Repair costs
Data from RepairPal found that, on average, Kia Fortes are cheaper to fix than other compact sedans. But, as the model is no longer in production, the price of repair parts could increase.
Safety features
Forward collision avoidance, blind spot collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance and other safety features come standard with the Forte. Adaptive cruise control is also available for the higher-trim models.
Crash ratings
The Forte received mixed ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). In the crashworthiness category, the 2024 Kia Forte earned two “good” ratings and two “poor” ratings.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Kia Forte
Getting the best deal on car insurance often involves shopping around — and this is especially the case for Kia Forte owners. If you're in the market for a used Kia Forte, consider looking up a sample vehicle identification number and collecting insurance quotes before you buy your car. That way, you can weed out which companies won't write a policy for a Forte.
How much does it cost to insure a Kia Forte?
Bankrate rounded up average rates from some of the cheapest Kia Forte car insurance companies to help get the comparison process started.
2023 Kia Forte car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,889
|
- $957
|
$2,037
|
- $809
|
$2,127
|
- $719
|
$2,579
|
- $267
|
$2,835
|
- $11
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Kia Forte
Unless you're in New Hampshire, you'll need a car insurance policy to register your vehicle. Your policy must, at minimum, meet your state's insurance requirements. If you took out a loan to buy your Forte, your financial lender may require you to carry more coverage than what your state mandates.
Even if there's no other party who gets a say in your car insurance coverage, you might consider these add-ons for broader financial protection:
- Comprehensive insurance: If your car is stolen, vandalized or damaged by weather or if you hit an animal, you can file a claim to help pay for repairs if you carry comprehensive coverage.
- Collision insurance: This helps pay for your vehicle's repairs, even when you cause an accident.
- Gap insurance: Guaranteed asset protection, or “gap” insurance, can help cover the difference between your loan balance and the money you get from your insurance company if your car is rendered a total loss.
Learn more: How much car insurance do I need?
How to get a Kia Forte car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Kia Forte with other similar cars
|
Kia Soul
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,846Read More
|
Honda Civic Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,662Read More
|
Toyota Corolla
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,398Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$19,726
|$27,450
|$22,325
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|34 mpg
|36 mpg
|35 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Worse than average
|Worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
