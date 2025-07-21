 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Kia Forte car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Jul 21, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Kia Forte?

Kia Forte car insurance is usually inexpensive. But, depending on the model year of your Forte, you may have a hard time finding an insurer to write you a policy. The 2015 to 2021 Fortes are common targets for vehicle theft, a credit to TikTok's “Kia challenge.”

Bankrate found that, on average, Kia Forte car insurance costs $237 for full coverage per month. This is 6 percent more than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $223 a month. Minimum coverage for the Kia Forte costs $73 per month, or 9 percent more than the national average. Car insurance rates will change depending on a vehicle's repair costs, safety features and crash ratings. Models that are safer to drive and cheaper to fix will usually cost less to insure.

$2,846 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$881 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $19,726

Trims available: LX, LXS, GT-Line, GT, GT-Manual

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Data from RepairPal found that, on average, Kia Fortes are cheaper to fix than other compact sedans. But, as the model is no longer in production, the price of repair parts could increase.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Forward collision avoidance, blind spot collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance and other safety features come standard with the Forte. Adaptive cruise control is also available for the higher-trim models.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Forte received mixed ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). In the crashworthiness category, the 2024 Kia Forte earned two “good” ratings and two “poor” ratings.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Kia Forte

Getting the best deal on car insurance often involves shopping around — and this is especially the case for Kia Forte owners. If you're in the market for a used Kia Forte, consider looking up a sample vehicle identification number and collecting insurance quotes before you buy your car. That way, you can weed out which companies won't write a policy for a Forte.

How much does it cost to insure a Kia Forte?

Bankrate rounded up average rates from some of the cheapest Kia Forte car insurance companies to help get the comparison process started.

2023 Kia Forte car insurance premium by carrier
USAA
$1,889
- $957
Auto-Owners
$2,037
- $809
Geico
$2,127
- $719
Nationwide
$2,579
- $267
Travelers
$2,835
- $11
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Car Insurance Image

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location Pin Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Other car insurance coverage for a Kia Forte

Unless you're in New Hampshire, you'll need a car insurance policy to register your vehicle. Your policy must, at minimum, meet your state's insurance requirements. If you took out a loan to buy your Forte, your financial lender may require you to carry more coverage than what your state mandates.

Even if there's no other party who gets a say in your car insurance coverage, you might consider these add-ons for broader financial protection:

  • Comprehensive insurance: If your car is stolen, vandalized or damaged by weather or if you hit an animal, you can file a claim to help pay for repairs if you carry comprehensive coverage.
  • Collision insurance: This helps pay for your vehicle's repairs, even when you cause an accident.
  • Gap insurance: Guaranteed asset protection, or “gap” insurance, can help cover the difference between your loan balance and the money you get from your insurance company if your car is rendered a total loss.

Learn more: How much car insurance do I need?

How to get a Kia Forte car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Kia Forte with other similar cars

Kia Soul Kia Soul
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,846
Read More
Honda Civic Sedan Honda Civic Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,662
Read More
Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,398
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$19,726 $27,450 $22,325
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
4 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
34 mpg 36 mpg 35 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Worse than average Worse than average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Kia Soul Kia Soul
Kia Rio Kia Rio
Kia Sportage Kia Sportage
Kia Sorento Kia Sorento
Kia Niro Kia Niro
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer II, Insurance
Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer and industry analyst for Bankrate. She is based in San Francisco and holds a personal lines insurance license.
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance