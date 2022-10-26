Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed.
Car insurance for Kia
How much does it cost to insure a Kia?
On the whole, average car Kia car insurance costs are close to the national average. But, that's not the case with every model. Some Kias, namely the Soul, Forte and Sportage, are more likely to be stolen. This is especially the case for ones manufactured between 2011 and 2022. Due to the heightened theft risk, not every car insurance company will agree to write a policy for a Kia.
The rates displayed below reflect statistical averages, not exact quotes. How much you pay for Kia car insurance will also depend on factors that are unique to you, like your driving record, credit history, where you live and the coverage types and limits you select.
Car insurance for Kia: By model
Kia Soul
The 2025 version of the Kia Soul comes equipped with standard auto emergency braking and boasts an impressive 35 mpg. Available in four trims, the 2025 Kia Soul starts at $20,490 for the most basic iteration.
Kia Rio
2023 was the final model year of the Kia Rio; if you want something brand new but similar, you may want to consider the K3. You'll still find the Kia Rio on some used car lots, where it typically retails for around $17,000.
Kia Forte
The Kia Forte was replaced by the K4, Kia's updated version of a sporty sedan. If you're looking for a budget-friendly sedan with an athletic edge, you might want to poke around some used car lots; the 2024 Kia Forte typically sells for around $16,000.
Kia Sportage
The Kia Sportage offers drivers a roomy ride with plenty of bells and whistles, like an 8-inch infotainment display, forward collision warnings and automatic emergency braking, at a price that's below some competitors. The base trim, the LX, starts at $28,690.
Kia Sorento
Available in eight different trims, the 2025 Kia Sorento is yours to customize. The Sorento can seat up to seven passengers and comes equipped with driver-assistance technology, including blind-spot and forward collision warnings. Prices for the 2025 Sorento start at $31,990.
Kia Niro
Drivers looking for a fuel-efficient set of wheels may gravitate toward the Kia Niro. Available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric model, the Niro nets around 53 mpg. The base trim of the Niro starts at $26,990.
Kia features that impact insurance costs
The humble Kia's popularity has ballooned over the past several years, with the company reporting seven consecutive years of sales growth. Kias remain a solid option for drivers looking for a budget-friendly car that has the feel of something more expensive. As such, they usually have average or below-average insurance costs, but that won't be the case for everyone. The kind of Kia you drive, plus aspects about you as a driver, can all play a part in determining what it costs to insure your car.
- Vehicle theft: Kias manufactured between 2011 and 2022 have a defect that allows them to be easily stolen. Although vehicle theft is down overall, the Kia Optima remains one of the most commonly stolen vehicles.
- Low repair costs: Kias tend to have relatively low repair costs. However, that could change as new tariffs come into play. While Kia does have an assembly plant in the U.S., they're also produced in China and Mexico, two of the countries slated for the heaviest tariffs.
- Driver assistance features: Many Kias on the market today come standard with a package of driver-assistance features. While these can help lower the chances of getting into an accident, if you get into one, tech-heavy features can make claims more expensive.
- Safety ratings: On the whole, Kias receive favorable safety ratings from organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Safer cars tend to have lower insurance costs.
Other car insurance coverage for Kias
To register your Kia, you'll need to purchase a car insurance policy that meets your state's minimum coverage requirements (unless you're in New Hampshire, where car insurance is optional). Minimum coverage oftentimes does not provide adequate financial protection. If, for instance, your Kia is stolen and you have liability-only car insurance, you won't be able to recoup money from your insurer for the loss.
Consider building out your auto insurance policy with additional coverage types. While they will make your policy more expensive, you'll also get broader financial protection:
- Comprehensive insurance: Also called other-than-collision insurance, comprehensive insurance covers a slew of non-accident-related losses. These can include vehicle theft, weather damage and hitting an animal.
- Collision insurance: This can help pay for your vehicle's repairs, even if you caused the accident. If you have both comprehensive and collision insurance on your policy, this is usually referred to as full coverage.
- Gap insurance: Short for “guaranteed asset protection," gap insurance may be useful for drivers with auto loans. If you total your Kia, gap insurance can help cover the difference between what you get from your insurance company and what you owe on your auto loan.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: