Jeep Wrangler car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Natasha Cornelius, CLU
Edited by
Natasha Cornelius, CLU
Updated Jun 17, 2025
+ MORE

How much does it cost to insure a Jeep Wrangler?

On average, full coverage car insurance for a Jeep Wrangler is $2,375 per year, which works out to $198 per month.

These average rates are based on our analysis of Quadrant Services Information, but your premium will vary based on your personal rating factors, including location, driving history and, in most states, credit-based insurance score and age.

The Wrangler comes with a robust package of safety features, which may help keep the cost of your premium down. However, expensive trim levels and poor safety ratings can cause insurance rates to increase. If you're considering buying a Wrangler, it may be worthwhile to compare sample quotes before signing on the dotted line.

$2,375 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$862 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP):$32,690

Trims available: SPORT, SPORT S, WILLY S, RUBICON, SAHARA AND RUBICON X. The Wrangler 4xe is available in SPORT S 4xe, WILLYS 4xe, SAHARA 4xe WILLYS '41 4xe and RUBICON 4xe.

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

According to RepairPal, annual repair costs for a Jeep Wrangler are $694. However, frequent off-road driving can lead to higher maintenance costs over time.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Wranglers offer several safety features, such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning, but many of these are optional.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Wrangler has marginal to poor crash test scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for crash avoidance and mitigation. Insurers factor in these safety concerns, which can result in a higher premium.

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Jeep Wrangler

One of the most effective ways to find cheap car insurance is by comparing rates from at least three insurance companies. Shopping rates can help you find cheaper premiums and uncover which carrier offers the best discounts and reliable customer service. To make insurance shopping easier, Bankrate compiled a list of the top insurance companies, including those with competitive rates for Wranglers.

How much does it cost to insure a Jeep Wrangler?

 While the average cost of car insurance for a Jeep Wrangler is $2,375, yours will be different. Your rates can vary greatly based on your rating factors and the carrier you choose.

2023 Jeep Wrangler car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$1,518
$1,518
- $857
- $857
Nationwide
Nationwide
$1,656
$1,656
- $719
- $719
Travelers
Travelers
$2,041
$2,041
- $334
- $334
Geico
Geico
$2,184
$2,184
- $191
- $191
State Farm
State Farm
$2,522
$2,522
+ $147
+ $147
Other car insurance coverage for a Jeep Wrangler

When selecting auto insurance, it's important to focus on the coverage and limits that best fit your lifestyle and vehicle. Most states require drivers to carry minimum liability coverage, but this may not give you enough financial protection if a severe accident were to occur. Consider speaking with your agent about the following coverage types:

  • Higher liability insurance: Jeep Wranglers are known to have higher rollover rates than a typical car. This could create a higher risk of bodily injury and property damage to people inside and outside the vehicle. Having higher bodily injury, property damage and medical payment limits could provide more financial protection.
  • Full coverage: If your Wrangler is leased or financed, you are most likely required to have comprehensive and collision insurance.  However, even if you paid cash for your vehicle, some models have a starting MSRP of close to $100,000. Full coverage may pay to repair or replace your Wrangler in the event of a covered claim, regardless of fault.
  • Gap insurance: If you made a low or zero down payment to purchase your Wrangler, you could be upside down on your loan if you were to get into an accident early on in the loan agreement. Gap insurance can pay the difference between the actual cash value of your vehicle and the remaining loan balance if the car is deemed a total loss.

How to get a Jeep Wrangler car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Jeep Wrangler with other similar cars

Jeep Wrangler Jeep Wrangler
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,375
Read More
Nissan Frontier Nissan Frontier
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,526
Read More
Toyota 4Runner Toyota 4Runner
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,446
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$32,690 $32,050 $40,770
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
4 stars 3 stars 4 stars
Gas mileage
21 mpg 21 mpg 23 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Substantially better than average Average Better than average

Frequently asked questions

