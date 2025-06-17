Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Jeep Grand Cherokee car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Jeep Grand Cherokee?
On average, full coverage car insurance for a Jeep Grand Cherokee costs $2,717 per year — close to the national average of $2,680. Jeep's popularity, paired with the Grand Cherokee's safety features and moderate starting prices, may make this model an affordable bet for households in search of SUV insurance.
Keep in mind that car insurance premiums are highly variable and depend on personal factors ranging from your age, location and credit score to driving experience, discount options and coverage levels. While Bankrate identified certain trends in Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance costs, the vehicle you drive is just one factor in auto insurance pricing.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $36,495
Trims available: Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland and Summit
Repair costs
Jeep ranks low in studies of vehicle dependability from organizations like J.D. Power and Consumer Reports, which could increase the cost of repairs and insurance for the Grand Cherokee.
Safety features
Standard safety features on all new Jeep Grand Cherokee models include adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assistance, which can reduce the risk of accidents.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), making it one of the safer vehicles on the road and a more affordable bet for insurance.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Jeep Grand Cherokee
No single insurance company has the cheapest insurance for every Jeep Grand Cherokee. Rather, each insurer uses a unique set of proprietary rating algorithms to adjust their pricing based on a wide variety of factors, from vehicle details to driver experience, credit history and location. Because auto insurance rating is highly personalized based on several factors, every Jeep Grand Cherokee owner will be eligible for different rates from any given carrier.
How much does it cost to insure my Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The table below shows average rates for Jeep Grand Cherokee insurance from top-rated national and regional providers. While these are among the cheapest insurers for a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, your own rates may vary.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee car insurance premium by carrier
Other car insurance coverage for a Jeep Grand Cherokee
Insurance needs for a Jeep Grand Cherokee can vary depending on your Jeep's age, your financial situation and the driving conditions in your area. In general, it's a good idea to go beyond state minimum insurance and consider the following additions:
- Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle caused by a collision, regardless of who was at fault. If your Grand Cherokee is financed or leased, your lender likely requires you to carry this and comprehensive coverage.
- Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance complements collision by covering physical damage to your insured vehicle caused by non-collision events, such as severe weather, vandalism or theft.
- Rental reimbursement coverage: With this endorsement, your insurance company will help to cover the cost of a rental car if your insured vehicle is in the shop following a covered loss.
- Gap insurance: If your Grand Cherokee is stolen or totaled shortly after purchase, this endorsement helps to cover the difference between your insurance payout and the remaining balance on your loan.
How to get a Jeep Grand Cherokee car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Jeep Grand Cherokee with other similar cars
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: