Jeep Compass car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Jeep Compass?
Jeep Compass insurance averages $2,429 per year for full coverage. This works out to $202 per month, according to Bankrate's analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services.
Keep in mind that these averages are helpful for getting a general sense of what coverage might cost, but your actual premium will be different. Personal rating factors like location, driving history and, in most states, age and credit-based insurance score, all come into play. The specific Compass trim you choose matters, too.
Higher trim levels may cost more to insure than base models because of upgraded tech, resulting in higher repair costs. Before committing to major upgrades, consider getting Jeep Compass insurance quotes for a few different trim levels from your insurance agent.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $26,900
Trims available: Sport 4x4, Latitude 4x4, Limited 4x4 and Trailhawk 4x4
Repair costs
According to RepairPal, repair costs for the Jeep Compass are around $526 per year, which is considered average. However, off-road modifications and high-tech equipment may cost more to repair than maintenance for more standard parts.
Safety features
The Compass is loaded with standard safety features, like forward collision warning with active braking and blind spot monitoring. Optional upgrades include active driver assist and 360-degree surround-view camera.
Crash ratings
The NHTSA gives the 2025 Compass a four-star overall safety rating and a five-star rating in side crash tests. In addition, the 2022 model year was an IIHS Top Safety Pick.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Jeep Compass
A tried and true method of finding affordable car insurance is to compare rates with at least three carriers. This can help you find a price that works best for your budget and a carrier with the benefits, discounts and customer service you deserve.
To help make the task a little less daunting, Bankrate compiled a list of the top insurance companies with competitive Jeep Compass rates.
How much does it cost to insure my Jeep Compass?
Insurance rates for the same vehicle differ between carriers and drivers. See how rates for the Jeep Compass vary between these top five insurance carriers.
2023 Jeep Compass car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Jeep Compass
It can be tempting to go with the cheapest car insurance you can find, especially right after forking over money for a new car. But cheaper isn't always better. State minimum coverage may meet the legal requirements, but it might not be sufficient coverage in the event of a severe accident. For example, state requirements don't cover replacing or repairing your vehicle if you are at-fault for the accident. This is why making sure your policy meets both your coverage and budgetary needs is so important. Consider reviewing the following coverage types with your agent:
- Comprehensive insurance:This coverage may pay to repair or replace your vehicle after non-collision damage, such as theft, vandalism, fire, flood or other sudden weather events.
- Collision insurance:Accidents happen, and when they do, collision coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle, regardless of fault.
- Gap insurance:This coverage may be especially helpful for drivers with a low or zero down payment for their Compass. Gap coverage can pay the potential difference between the actual cash value (ACV) claim payout and the balance of your auto loan if your car is deemed a total loss.
How to get a Jeep Compass car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Jeep Compass with other similar cars
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: