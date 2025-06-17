Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Jeep Cherokee car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Jeep Cherokee?
The cost of insuring a Jeep Cherokee — not to be confused with the Grand Cherokee — is close to the national average cost of car insurance. According to Bankrate's analysis of average rates from Quadrant Information Services, a full coverage car insurance policy for a Jeep Cherokee costs $2,559 per year. Minimum coverage for this model costs an average of $842 per year. Nationally, car insurance costs $2,680 per year for full coverage and $802 for minimum.
How much you pay for your car insurance policy will depend on several factors. Some of these are specific to you as a driver, like your age, driving record and credit history. Others have to do with your vehicle, such as how much it costs to repair, its safety features and crash ratings.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for a 2023 model: $37,695
Trims available for a 2023 model: Altitude Lux and Trailhawk
Repair costs
In terms of repair costs, the Cherokee is on the lower end of the spectrum. Data from RepairPal show that, on average, it costs $520 per year to repair and maintain a Jeep Cherokee. This is close to the national average for all vehicles, which is $652 annually, but higher than a midsize SUV, which averages $573 per year. Most of the time, if a car is more affordable to repair, it will also be more affordable to insure.
Safety features
The 2023 Cherokee comes with a suite of safety features. These include blind-spot alert, collision warning, traction control and emergency and security services. Car insurance companies often look at a vehicle's safety features when setting rates. While safety features could earn you a discount or cheaper premium, more high-tech features could lead to higher repair and insurance costs.
Crash ratings
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) grades how well vehicles perform in various types of collisions. The 2023 Jeep Cherokee earned the highest ratings possible from the IIHS for crashworthiness. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also awarded the Cherokee a four-star rating, one star short of a perfect score. If a vehicle is shown to keep drivers and passengers safe in an accident, that can help bring car insurance costs down.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Jeep Cherokee
To find the cheapest Jeep Cherokee car insurance, experts recommend comparing quotes from several insurers. Although they all, for the most part, consider the same factors when setting your rate, companies may weigh those factors differently. A quote from one company may break your budget, while another could offer you a cheaper premium than you expected.
Bankrate's insurance editorial team is here to help get the process started. In the table below, we compiled average rates from some of the more affordable Jeep Cherokee car insurance providers.
How much does it cost to insure my Jeep Cherokee?
The rates in the table below are for a married 40-year-old driver with good credit, a clean driving record and mileage of 12K miles per year. Your rate may differ.
2023 Jeep Cherokee car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,767
|
$1,767
|
- $792
|
- $792
|
$1,900
|
$1,900
|
- $659
|
- $659
|
$1,691
|
$1,691
|
- $868
|
- $868
|
$2,125
|
$2,125
|
- $434
|
- $434
|
$2,092
|
$2,092
|
- $467
|
- $467
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Jeep Cherokee
Part of the car-buying process includes getting an insurance policy. At the very least, your policy will need to comply with your state's minimum coverage requirements — but those limits may not offer enough financial protection. You might also want to consider these optional add-ons, called endorsements, for your Jeep Cherokee car insurance policy:
- Roadside assistance: The Jeep Cherokee can go off-road, but it could still get stuck. Roadside assistance can help if you need a tow, run out of fuel or experience engine failure on or off the beaten path.
- Comprehensive insurance: With this on your policy, you can file a claim for a variety of different losses like theft, weather damage and hitting an animal.
- Collision insurance: This can help cover your vehicle's repair costs, even when you cause an accident.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: If you're hit by a driver whose liability limits aren't high enough to cover you and your passengers' medical bills, this coverage can help.
How to get a Jeep Cherokee car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Jeep Cherokee with other similar cars
|
Jeep Cherokee
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,559Read More
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,258Read More
|
Ford Escape
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,427Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$37,695
|$30,100
|$29,150
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|22 mpg
|28 mpg
|26 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially better than average
|Substantially better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: