Car insurance for Jeep
How much does it cost to insure a Jeep?
The average cost of car insurance for a Jeep depends on the model you drive as well as its age, features and coverage needs. While Jeeps are generally affordable to insure, costs can go up or down depending on the risk and value your insurance company must cover.
Insurers will also put significant weight on your personal risk factors, from driving experience and discount eligibility to your credit, location and coverage levels. The average rates shown in this article are actual premiums from Quadrant Information Services and represent the average cost of Jeep insurance for an average adult driver — which means that your quotes might be higher or lower.
Car insurance for Jeep: By model
Jeep Cherokee
Recently discontinued, the Jeep Cherokee remains an iconic Jeep model and a strong pick for a compact used SUV.
Jeep Compass
At a starting price of $28,895, the subcompact Jeep Compass is Jeep's most affordable model. While it may be overdue for a redesign, the Compass offers capable performance in a Jeep-flavored package at four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and the off-road-ready Trailhawk.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Starting at $38,490 for the 2025 model year, the Jeep Grand Cherokee sits comfortably at the intersection between luxury and rugged performance. Available at five trim levels (Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland and Summit), the Grand Cherokee shines on the morning commute and on the unbeaten off-road path.
Jeep Wrangler
The iconic Jeep Wrangler, starting at $34,090 for 2025, embodies what Jeep is all about with a rugged build, detachable roof and top-of-class off-road capabilities. It's available at six main trim levels and combines its gritty past with a surprisingly robust suite of modern comfort and tech features like smartphone integration and heated seats.
Jeep features that impact insurance costs
Jeeps are generally fairly affordable to insure, but a few unique factors can impact insurance costs for these cars. Some Jeep features may lead to lower insurance costs, while others could raise the cost of coverage.
- All-SUV lineup: Jeep primarily makes SUVs (and one pickup truck), which are among the most affordable vehicles to insure thanks to their solid construction, widespread popularity and reputation for safety.
- Off-roading poses insurance challenges: If you're buying a Jeep because you want an SUV you can take off-road, keep in mind that your insurance policy might not cover you while you're on unpaved ground. Be sure to discuss which types of use are — and aren't — covered by insurance before purchasing a policy for your Jeep.
- Safety features may drive up price: Jeep includes less advanced safety tech in some of its base trims than most manufacturers, which means that getting features like forward collision mitigation or parking sensors could require you to upgrade to a more expensive trim, raising the overall cost of your coverage.
- Shaky crash test ratings: While the Jeep Grand Cherokee has strong safety ratings from crash test organizations, other models fall short, with ratings as low as “Marginal” and “Poor” from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Less crashworthy vehicles may receive higher insurance premiums.
Other car insurance coverage for Jeep
Every driver's insurance needs are different, and owning a Jeep may come with some unique coverage considerations. All average rates shown on this page are for a fairly standard full coverage policy, but you may want to consider adding the following types of coverage to your Jeep's policy:
- Increased liability limits: The standard coverage levels set by most states for liability insurance may not be enough to cover your assets in the event of an at-fault accident.
- Off-road coverage guarantees: You may not need a special endorsement or policy to cover off-road incidents in your Jeep, but if you plan to drive off-road, it's a good idea to discuss your coverage and its limitations with your provider.
- Gap insurance: If your Jeep is financed, this type of insurance can help to cover the difference between your insurance payout and the remaining loan balance if your new Jeep is stolen or totaled shortly after purchase.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
