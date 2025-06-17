 Skip to Main Content

This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Car insurance for Jeep

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Jun 17, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Jeep?

The average cost of car insurance for a Jeep depends on the model you drive as well as its age, features and coverage needs. While Jeeps are generally affordable to insure, costs can go up or down depending on the risk and value your insurance company must cover.

Insurers will also put significant weight on your personal risk factors, from driving experience and discount eligibility to your credit, location and coverage levels. The average rates shown in this article are actual premiums from Quadrant Information Services and represent the average cost of Jeep insurance for an average adult driver — which means that your quotes might be higher or lower.

Car insurance for Jeep: By model

Jeep Cherokee

$2,559 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$842 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Recently discontinued, the Jeep Cherokee remains an iconic Jeep model and a strong pick for a compact used SUV.

Learn more about car insurance for Jeep Cherokees

Jeep Compass

$2,429 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$840 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

At a starting price of $28,895, the subcompact Jeep Compass is Jeep's most affordable model. While it may be overdue for a redesign, the Compass offers capable performance in a Jeep-flavored package at four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and the off-road-ready Trailhawk.

Learn more about car insurance for Jeep Compasses

Jeep Grand Cherokee

$2,717 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$820 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Starting at $38,490 for the 2025 model year, the Jeep Grand Cherokee sits comfortably at the intersection between luxury and rugged performance. Available at five trim levels (Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland and Summit), the Grand Cherokee shines on the morning commute and on the unbeaten off-road path.

Learn more about car insurance for Jeep Grand Cherokees

Jeep Wrangler

$2,375 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$862 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, starting at $34,090 for 2025, embodies what Jeep is all about with a rugged build, detachable roof and top-of-class off-road capabilities. It's available at six main trim levels and combines its gritty past with a surprisingly robust suite of modern comfort and tech features like smartphone integration and heated seats.

Learn more about car insurance for Jeep Wranglers

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology

Jeep features that impact insurance costs

Jeeps are generally fairly affordable to insure, but a few unique factors can impact insurance costs for these cars. Some Jeep features may lead to lower insurance costs, while others could raise the cost of coverage.

  • All-SUV lineup: Jeep primarily makes SUVs (and one pickup truck), which are among the most affordable vehicles to insure thanks to their solid construction, widespread popularity and reputation for safety.
  • Off-roading poses insurance challenges: If you're buying a Jeep because you want an SUV you can take off-road, keep in mind that your insurance policy might not cover you while you're on unpaved ground. Be sure to discuss which types of use are — and aren't — covered by insurance before purchasing a policy for your Jeep.
  • Safety features may drive up price: Jeep includes less advanced safety tech in some of its base trims than most manufacturers, which means that getting features like forward collision mitigation or parking sensors could require you to upgrade to a more expensive trim, raising the overall cost of your coverage.
  • Shaky crash test ratings: While the Jeep Grand Cherokee has strong safety ratings from crash test organizations, other models fall short, with ratings as low as “Marginal” and “Poor” from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Less crashworthy vehicles may receive higher insurance premiums.

Other car insurance coverage for Jeep

Every driver's insurance needs are different, and owning a Jeep may come with some unique coverage considerations. All average rates shown on this page are for a fairly standard full coverage policy, but you may want to consider adding the following types of coverage to your Jeep's policy:

  • Increased liability limits: The standard coverage levels set by most states for liability insurance may not be enough to cover your assets in the event of an at-fault accident.
  • Off-road coverage guarantees: You may not need a special endorsement or policy to cover off-road incidents in your Jeep, but if you plan to drive off-road, it's a good idea to discuss your coverage and its limitations with your provider.
  • Gap insurance: If your Jeep is financed, this type of insurance can help to cover the difference between your insurance payout and the remaining loan balance if your new Jeep is stolen or totaled shortly after purchase.

Factors that impact insurance costs

Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.

Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.

Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.

Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

R.E. Hawley
Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance