Hyundai Tucson car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Tucson?
On average, Hyundai Tucson insurance costs $2,381 per year to insure with full coverage, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. That's 11 percent less than the national average of $2,679 per year.
A wide variety of factors can impact the cost of car insurance, so you may see higher or lower premiums for Hyundai Tucson insurance based on your age, driving history, location or other information.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $28,705
Trims available: SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, XRT and Limited
Repair costs
The Hyundai Tucson comes with fairly low repair costs, but upgrading to a higher trim or adding convenience packages could lead to higher repair costs and increased insurance bills.
Safety features
Base safety features include driver attention warnings, forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring. Hyundai's safety suite is more robust than some competitors', which could lead to a lower rate of accidents, and therefore lower insurance rates.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson boasts an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ designation, making it among the safest vehicles on the road. Insurance companies may assign lower premiums based on the Tucson's safety record.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Hyundai Tucson
There isn't a single insurance company offering the most competitive rates for all Hyundai Tucson owners. Instead, Tucson drivers will need to compare rates based on their personal information to find the best insurer to fit their needs in terms of price as well as service and availability. Among top-rated providers with national or wide regional reach, the carriers listed below may be among the most affordable on average, according to Bankrate's research.
How much does it cost to insure my Hyundai Tucson?
The exact cost of Hyundai Tucson insurance varies from person to person and from carrier to carrier. The companies below are among the cheapest insurers for a Hyundai Tucson.
2023 Hyundai Tucson car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,736
|
- $645
|
$1,686
|
- $695
|
$1,757
|
- $624
|
$1,901
|
- $480
|
$1,971
|
- $410
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Hyundai Tucson
While a standard full coverage policy may provide all the coverage you need, it's important to review your insurance needs before selecting a policy. You may want to work with a licensed insurance professional and consider some of the following coverage types:
- High liability limits: Raising your liability limits typically adds a small amount to your overall premium, but it can drastically reduce your financial burden in the event of an at-fault accident.
- Gap insurance: If your Tucson is financed, adding this coverage can help to protect your investment by covering the difference between your loan balance and the insurance payout if the Tucson is stolen or totaled shortly after purchase.
- Rental reimbursement: Adding rental reimbursement to your policy may help to offset the cost of a rental car if your Tucson is in the shop following a covered loss.
How to get a Hyundai Tucson car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Hyundai Tucson with other similar cars
|
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,381Read More
|
Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,396Read More
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,256Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$28,705
|$29,250
|$30,920
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|25-33 mpg
|27-35 mpg
|28-34 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Better than average
|Substantially better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: