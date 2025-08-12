 Skip to Main Content

Hyundai Sonata car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Updated Aug 12, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Hyundai Sonata?

On average, Hyundai Sonata insurance costs $2,863 per year for full coverage, according to rate data from Quadrant Information Services. This breaks down to monthly installments of $239.

Car insurance rates for the Hyundai Sonata vary depending on factors like the cost of parts, trim level and the vehicle safety features. While the Sonata is generally affordable to insure thanks to its strong crash test ratings, several other factors such as higher trims with more advanced equipment or pricier components may lead to higher premiums.

Car Image
$2,865 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$849 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $26,900

Trims available: SE, SEL, SEL Convenience and N Line

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

The 2025 Hyundai Sonata uses widely available parts and has a reputation for being relatively affordable to maintain. Lower repair costs can help keep insurance premiums more budget-friendly compared to luxury or performance sedans.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Standard safety tech like forward collision-avoidance assist can help reduce the likelihood of accidents. These features may qualify for insurance discounts, helping lower the overall cost of coverage.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Sonata was the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety's 2024 Top Safety Pick. Strong crash performance can help reduce insurance premiums as insurers view the vehicle as safer for occupants in the event of an accident.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Hyundai Sonata

The best way to find a competitive rate for your Hyundai Sonata car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple providers, since each insurer weighs factors like your driving history, location and coverage needs differently. We’ve compiled average rates from top insurance companies in the table below to give you a solid foundation for your research without sacrificing important elements like available discounts or customer service.

How much does it cost to insure my Hyundai Sonata?

These average rates are a good starting point, but will vary from your final insurance premium. For your specific rates, consider shopping around and comparing quotes based on your driving profile.

2023 Hyundai Sonata car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
$1,927
- $938
Geico
$2,312
- $553
Nationwide
$2,410
- $455
Plymouth Rock
$1,609
- $1,256
USAA
$1,996
- $869
Other car insurance coverage for a Hyundai Sonata

For your new Sonata, state-required coverage may not be enough to protect your vehicle financially. While it might be tempting to go with the cheapest policy, bare-bones coverage doesn’t pay out to replace or repair your car if you are at fault for an accident. To help protect your finances, consider adding these coverage options to your policy:

  • Comprehensive coverageHelps cover damage to your car from unexpected events like storms, theft or falling objects.
  • Collision coverageThis coverage may pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it's damaged in a crash, regardless of fault.
  • Gap insuranceGap insurance steps in to cover the difference between what you owe on your loan or lease, and your car's actual cash value if it's deemed a total loss from a covered claim.

How to get a Hyundai Sonata car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare the Hyundai Sonata with other similar cars

Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Sonata
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,865
Read More
Toyota Camry Hybrid Toyota Camry Hybrid
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,810
Read More
Honda Accord Honda Accord
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,727
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$26,900 $28,700 $28,295
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
29 mpg 44 mpg 32 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Substantially worse than average Worse than average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

Written by
Shannon Martin
Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance
Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor II, Insurance