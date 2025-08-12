Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Hyundai Santa Fe car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Santa Fe?
On average, the annual cost of car insurance for a Hyundai Santa Fe is $2,418 for full coverage. That's 10 percent less than the national average, making the Santa Fe a fairly affordable SUV to own.
Of course, average rates only tell part of the story. Car insurance pricing depends on a wide range of factors, from the price of replacement and repair parts for your vehicle and the type of safety features it sports to your own personal risk factors.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $34,300
Trims available: SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, Calligraphy
Repair costs
A major redesign for the 2024 model year could make repairs for new Santa Fes more expensive, which in turn raises the cost of coverage.
Safety features
Hyundai's robust suite of driver assistance aids make the Santa Fe a safety-conscious vehicle at any trim level, but may add to your costs in the event of a claim.
Crash ratings
The Santa Fe earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in 2025, which may appeal to insurers.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Santa Fe
The best way to find the cheapest insurance for a Hyundai Santa Fe is to compare rates based on your personal information. To give you a starting point, Bankrate's insurance editorial team compiled average rates from dozens of providers nationwide and identified the top-ranked carriers with the lowest premiums on average for Santa Fe owners.
How much does it cost to insure my Santa Fe?
The chart below compares average rates from some of the cheapest car insurance companies for a Hyundai Santa Fe. Keep in mind that your own quotes may look different, and you may be eligible for lower rates from smaller regional carriers.
2023 Santa Fe car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,734
|
- $682
|
$1,751
|
- $665
|
$1,956
|
- $460
|
$1,979
|
- $437
|
$1,957
|
- $459
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Santa Fe
The average rates shown above reflect the cost of a standard full coverage car insurance policy, but your own insurance needs may be different. When deciding how much coverage to carry on your Hyundai Santa Fe, you may want to work with a licensed insurance professional and consider the following types of coverage:
- Gap insurance: If your new Santa Fe is financed, gap insurance helps to protect your investment by covering the difference between your loan balance and the insurance payout if your Santa Fe is stolen or totaled while you still owe more than it's worth.
- Comprehensive and collision: Lenders typically require physical damage coverage in the form of comprehensive and collision, but you may want to carry it even if you own an older Santa Fe with no loan or lease. Without this coverage, you won't be able to file a first-party claim for damage to your Santa Fe.
- Rental reimbursement: This affordable add-on helps to offset the cost of a rental vehicle if your Santa Fe is in the shop following a covered claim.
How to get a Santa Fe car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Santa Fe with other similar cars
|
Hyundai Santa Fe
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,416Read More
|
Toyota Highlander
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,571Read More
|
Kia Telluride
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,568See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$34,300
|$39,820
|$36,390
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|20-29 mpg
|21-28 mpg
|20-26 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: