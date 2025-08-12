Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Hyundai Ioniq 5?
On average, car insurance premiums for a Hyundai Ioniq 5 are $3,007 per year or $251 per month for full coverage, 12 percent more than the national average cost of car insurance.
While the Ioniq 5's insurance premiums put it on the more affordable end for electric vehicles, the exact cost of coverage can vary significantly from the average. Your location, driving record, credit history and other factors may raise or lower your premiums. Vehicle information — like your Ioniq's model year, trim level and safety features — can also impact the amount you pay to insure it.
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $42,600
Trims available: SE Standard Range, SE, SEL, XRT and Limited
Repair costs
Like most EVs, the Ioniq 5 may cost more to repair than a standard gas-powered vehicle thanks to the high number of tech components. Insurance premiums may be slightly higher to compensate for this added cost.
Safety features
Driver assistance tech comes standard on all Ioniq 5 models and includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warnings and intervention and forward collision warning with automated emergency braking, all of which can reduce your risk of a crash.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, indicating that it may carry a lower risk of costly accidents than most vehicles on the road.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Hyundai Ioniq 5
The best way to find affordable rates on Hyundai Ioniq car insurance is to compare personalized quotes that take your unique risk profile into account. To help you get started, Bankrate analyzed average premiums from Quadrant Information Services for a Hyundai Ioniq 5 to find the top-rated providers with the lowest average rates for this car.
How much does it cost to insure a Hyundai Ioniq 5?
The table below compares average premiums from some of the cheapest car insurance companies for a Hyundai Ioniq 5. Keep in mind that your own rates may be higher or lower than the average.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Hyundai Ioniq 5
The average rates shown above are for a standard full coverage policy, but your actual coverage needs may be different. When shopping for Ioniq 5 insurance, you may want to work with a licensed agent to determine how much coverage to carry. Consider the following options:
- High liability limits: The default coverage limits required in your state or offered by carriers might not be enough in the event of an at-fault crash. In order to avoid steep out-of-pocket costs or lawsuits, consider raising your liability limits.
- Gap insurance or new car replacement: An Ioniq 5 is a significant investment. Both gap coverage and new car replacement insurance can help to protect that investment by providing financial support if your Ioniq is stolen or totaled shortly after purchase.
- Rental reimbursement coverage: Claim cycle times are often longer for EVs, which may require specialized technicians and equipment to repair. Adding rental reimbursement to your policy could offset the cost of alternative transportation while your Ioniq is in the shop following a covered loss.
How to get a Hyundai Ioniq car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Hyundai Ioniq 5 with other similar cars
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,007Read More
|
Tesla Model Y
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,830Read More
|
Kia EV6
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,961See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$42,600
|$44,990
|$42,900
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|100-131 MPGe
|117-134 MPGe
|103-128 MPGe
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
