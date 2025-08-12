Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Hyundai Elantra car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an Elantra?
Hyundai Elantra owners pay an average of $233 a month to insure their vehicle at full coverage. A minimum coverage policy for this particular model costs $72 monthly. Full and minimum coverage rates for the Hyundai Elantra are ever-so-slightly above the national average cost of car insurance. Full coverage rates for the Elantra are 5 percent more than the national average, while minimum coverage rates are 7 percent more.
Car insurance companies consider a vehicle's reaper costs, safety features and crash ratings (among other factors) to determine what a particular model costs to insure.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $22,125
Trims available: SE, SEL Sport, SEL Convenience, Limited and N Line
Repair costs
If you buy your Hyundai new, you're covered under its generous five-year, 60,000-mile warranty. Even without the warranty, Hyundais are generally considered cheap to fix. However, they were ranked poorly by J.D. Power for reliability.
Safety features
The base trim of the 2025 Elantra comes equipped with a slew of different safety features like forward collision warnings, blind spot warnings and lane-keeping assistance. While having more tech-heavy safety features can help lower the likelihood of an accident, they can also make insurance claims more expensive.
Crash ratings
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the 2025 Hyundai Elantra a Top Safety Pick Plus designation, the highest rating available. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also awarded the Elantra a perfect, five-star overall safety rating.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an Elantra
Finding affordable Hyundai Elantra car insurance isn't a matter of getting a quote from one company; you'll usually need to collect a few and compare. Car insurance companies all use their own formulas and underwriting methods to price your policy. One company's underwriting algorithm may result in a cheaper policy, while another's may strain your monthly budget. Comparing quotes from a few different car insurance companies can help you rest assured that you're getting a good price on the coverage you need.
How much does it cost to insure my Elantra?
The table below contains average rates from some of the cheapest Hyundai Elantra car insurance companies. While they're not exact quotes, they can help you gauge where you might want to start shopping.
2023 Elantra car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,893
|
- $908
|
$1,902
|
- $899
|
$2,182
|
- $619
|
$2,244
|
- $557
|
$2,352
|
- $449
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an Elantra
Saving money on car insurance is a priority for many drivers, but if you cut coverage to do so, you may actually find yourself paying more out-of-pocket later on. If you have a minimum coverage car insurance policy, you'll need to pay for your car's repairs out of pocket if you cause an accident. Or, if your car is damaged by hail, fire, flood or other natural disaster, you won't be able to file a claim.
Consider these add-ons, also called endorsements, for broader financial protection:
- Comprehensive coverage: Also called other-than-collision insurance, comprehensive coverage covers non-accident-related losses like vandalism, vehicle theft, weather damage and hitting an animal.
- Collision coverage: Collision coverage pays for your vehicle's repairs, even if you're at-fault for an accident.
- Higher bodily injury liability limits: The bodily injury liability arm of your policy pays for the medical expenses of the people you injured in an accident. With healthcare costs on the rise, sticking to your state's minimum liability requirements could leave you with a hefty bill after an accident.
How to get an Elantra car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Elantra with other similar cars
|
Hyundai Elantra N
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,801Read More
|
Honda Civic Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,663Read More
|
Toyota Corolla
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,396Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$22,125
|$24,250
|$22,325
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|36 combined city/highway mpg
|36 combined city/highway mpg
|35 combined city/highway mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: