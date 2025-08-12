 Skip to Main Content

Hyundai Accent car insurance: cost and quotes

Kathleen Howley
Mariah Posey
Mariah Posey
Updated Aug 12, 2025
How much does it cost to insure an Accent?

Full coverage car insurance for a Hyundai Accent costs an average of $2,566 per year, which is lower than the average $2,679 premium for all car models, according to rate data sourced from Quadrant Information Services. The Accent’s last year of production was 2022, so you’ll have to purchase a used car to get one.

The Accent’s reputation for being budget-friendly with low repair costs usually keeps insurance rates manageable, but several other factors will impact your final rate:

  • Driving record: If you have moving violations or accidents on your driving record, it will likely cost more for you to insure any car, not just an Accent.
  • Location: If you live in an area of the country with more traffic, a higher level of theft risk, or a higher cost of living — which would result in higher repair costs — you may pay more for insurance.
  • Trim level: Accents with higher-level trim may cost more to insure.
  • Coverage: You’ll pay more if you choose a lower deductible and/or a higher level of protection, such as collision protection and comprehensive coverage for things like fire and vandalism. If you finance or lease your car, these additional coverage types may be required.
Car Image Car Placeholder Image
$2,566 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$871 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Retail price for a 2022 model: $13,754

Trims Available: SE, SEL, and Limited

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

The average annual cost to repair and maintain a Hyundai Accent is $444, making it one of the most affordable cars to own and also making it cheaper to insure. The probability of a repair being a major issue is 8 percent for the Accent, compared to 12 percent for all vehicle models. Over a five-year period, including scheduled maintenance, normal wear and tear, and repairs, you can anticipate spending about $2,220.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

The Accent has dual front impact and dual side impact air bags, as well as other safety features that help reduce accident risk, reducing insurance costs. These include electronic stability control, a tire pressure monitoring system, an anti-lock braking system, blind-spot collision avoidance, a rearview camera and an electronic brake-force distribution system that optimizes the braking force distributed to each wheel to enhance stability and control.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gives the Hyundai Accent four stars in its five-star safety rating system, a positive marker for insurers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gives the Accent a “Good” score — its highest rating — for nearly all safety categories, though its headlights received grades from “Acceptable” for the Limited trim, its most luxurious, and “Poor” for the SE and SEL trim levels.

Cheapest car insurance companies for an Accent

The key to finding the most affordable car insurance for your Hyundai Accent is to shop around. Rates vary by insurer because each company weighs risk factors differently and offers different discounts for things like being a safe driver.

Bankrate pulled together average annual rates from some of the top insurance companies. The providers listed below aren’t just offering low premiums — they also stand out for discount opportunities, solid customer service and financial reliability so that you can get the coverage you need without paying more than you need to.
 

How much does it cost to insure my Accent?

In the table below, Bankrate compiles the annual average insurance rates by company to get the process started.

2023 Accent car insurance premium by carrier
State Farm
$2,443
- $123
Progressive
$1,978
- $588
Geico
$2,267
- $299
Amica
$3,596
+ $1,030
Nationwide
$2,338
- $228
Other car insurance coverage for an Accent

When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage fulfills your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents.

Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, regardless of fault. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
  • Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender-bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in a covered accident regardless of fault.
  • Comprehensive coverage: This pays to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This covers you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where there's a high concentration of uninsured drivers.

How to get an Accent car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Accent with other similar cars

Hyundai Accent Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,566
Nissan Versa Nissan Versa
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,768
Kia Rio Kia Rio
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,751
Price (MSRP)
Price for a 2022 model, last manufacturing year: $13,754 $17,190 Price for 2023 model, last manufacturing year: $14,720
NHTSA Safety rating
4 stars 5 stars 4 stars
Gas mileage
36 combined city/highway mpg 35 combined city/highway mpg 36 MPG combined city and highway driving
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
N/A Worse than average Worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

