Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Hyundai
How much does it cost to insure a Hyundai?
Several factors influence how much you’ll pay to insure a Hyundai and insurance costs can vary widely between Hyundai models. Vehicles like the Accent may be more affordable to insure, while models such as the Santa Fe or Ioniq may cost more due to factors like higher repair costs and advanced technology.
That said, your personal rating factors ultimately determine your Hyundai insurance rates. Even two people insuring the same Hyundai model may receive very different quotes based on their individual profiles. The average insurance rates in the article are based on data from Quadrant Information Services and are meant to provide a general starting point. For specific rates, consider shopping around and comparing quotes based on your driving profile.
Car insurance for Hyundai: By model
Accent
The Hyundai Accent was discontinued after the 2022 model year, but it remains a solid pick for budget-conscious drivers. Known for its reliability, excellent fuel economy and roomy interior, the Accent offers affordable, no-frills transportation with a retail price of $13,754.
Elantra
The 2025 Elantra blends budget-friendliness with surprisingly upscale options. The Elantra SE has a starting MSRP of $22,125, with the highest trim level, the N Line, starting at $28,978. Higher trim levels offer perks like wireless charging and smart cruise control, making the daily commute feel a bit more refined without stretching your wallet.
Ioniq 5
As Hyundai's standout electric SUV, the Ioniq 5 has a starting price of $42,600 and combines futuristic styling with real-world practicality. It offers fast charging, a roomy cabin and premium options like a panoramic roof and ventilated seats.
Santa Fe
The Santa Fe had a bold redesign in 2025 and is available in eight trim levels with a starting MSRP of $34,300. The SEL trim includes wireless charging and a spacious interior, while higher trims offer luxury touches like Nappa leather seats and a UV-C sanitizer compartment.
Sonata
With a starting MSRP of $26,900, the sleek and sporty Sonata offers affordability and safety, being the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s 2025 Top Safety Pick for midsized cars. Available in both gas and hybrid models, the Sonata offers creature comforts such as heated seats, and higher trim levels come with turbocharged performance.
Tucson
Drivers considering the Tucson can choose from the traditional gasoline version, which starts at $28,705, as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid options with starting MSRPs of $33,465 and $39,730, respectively. As one of Hyundai’s most popular SUVs, it sports heated seats, dual-zone climate control and fuel efficiency.
Hyundai features that impact insurance costs
When shopping for a Hyundai, it's not just the sticker price or fuel economy that matters. Vehicle features can also influence your insurance premium. Certain safety and driver-assistance technologies can help lower your rate by reducing the risk of accidents or theft. On the other hand, luxury upgrades or performance features might lead to higher premiums due to increased repair costs or added risk.
- Forward collision-avoidance assist: Advanced driver assistance systems, like forward collision avoidance, can help reduce bodily injury claims by over 17 percent. However, high-end tech can have a high price tag when damaged, which may increase insurance rates.
- Turbocharged engines: These engines are found in models like the Sonata N Line, which may be rated as higher-risk due to performance potential (which is typical of sports cars with bigger engines).
- Hybrid and electric options: Hyundai offers several hybrid vehicle options, which can help drivers save money on gas. But keep in mind that the complex battery systems and drivetrain components have higher repair costs, which can lead to higher auto insurance rates.
Other car insurance coverage for Hyundai
After buying a new car, it can be tempting to cut back on other expenses, like car insurance. However, cheap car insurance may not offer the best financial protection. It’s important to choose coverage that fits your personal needs, your vehicle and how much risk you’re willing to take on. The bare minimum liability coverage required by your state may help you stay legal, but it could fall short if you’re involved in a serious accident or if your car is damaged in a non-collision event.
To help protect your finances, consider adding these coverage options to your policy:
- Comprehensive coverage: Helps pay for damage to your car from theft, vandalism, fire or sudden natural disasters.
- Collision coverage: Helps cover repairs or replacement of your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
- Gap insurance: Can cover the difference between what you owe on your loan or lease, and your new car's actual cash value if it's deemed a total loss from a covered claim.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: