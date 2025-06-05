 Skip to Main Content

Honda Ridgeline car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Updated Jun 05, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Honda Ridgeline?

On average, full coverage car insurance for a Honda Ridgeline pickup costs $2,490 per year to insure, 7 percent less than the national average cost of car insurance, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. For minimum coverage policies, Ridgeline owners pay around $767 per year.

Of course, all of these numbers are averages — your actual costs when insuring a Honda Ridgeline could be higher or lower based on a wide range of factors, from your age, driving record and location to your Ridgeline's trim, model year and annual mileage. The cost of auto insurance for any vehicle depends on factors like the price and availability of parts, third-party safety ratings, technological components and more, which can vary from vehicle to vehicle.

$2,490 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$767 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $40,150

Trims available: Sport, RTL, TrailSport and Black Edition

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Compared to other popular pickups, the Honda Ridgeline may have lower repair costs on average — but higher trim levels with additional tech and safety components will cost more to repair and therefore insure.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

The Honda Sensing safety suite includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and other useful features. These systems may reduce the risk or severity of accidents, but they also have the potential to raise claim costs.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Ridgeline's crash ratings are positive overall. But the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety notes issues with passenger-side front crashes, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration assigns the truck four stars for rollover risk. Both could increase the risk or severity of an accident.

Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Honda Ridgeline

No single car insurance company has the cheapest insurance for every Honda Ridgeline driver. Each insurer calculates rates differently, and the vehicle you drive is just one of the factors considered. As a result, it's important to compare rates from multiple carriers to find the best match for your profile.

To help you get started, Bankrate compiled average rates from a number of major insurance providers, which may offer a sense of the range of prices you can expect with a Honda Ridgeline.

How much does it cost to insure my Honda Ridgeline?

Comparing rates from top-rated companies is the best way to find an exact estimate of the price you'll pay to insure your Honda Ridgeline.

2023 Honda Ridgeline car insurance premium by carrier
$1,771
- $719
$2,092
- $398
$2,110
- $380
$2,287
- $203
$2,349
- $141
Other car insurance coverage for a Honda Ridgeline

When insuring a Honda Ridgeline, it's important to understand how much coverage you need. While each driver is different, there are a few types of coverage worth considering:

  • High liability limits: Your state's minimum requirements for liability coverage likely aren't enough to cover the cost of a major accident. For a minor increase in premium, you may be able to raise your liability limits to better protect your finances.
  • Collision coverage: A liability-only policy won't cover damage to your own vehicle in the event of a crash, which is why lenders typically require owners to maintain collision insurance for leased or financed vehicles.
  • Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance covers damage or loss to your vehicle that collision insurance won't, such as vandalism or theft, severe weather damage or hitting an animal.
  • Gap insurance: If your Ridgeline is financed, consider adding gap coverage to prevent a major financial loss if your vehicle is totaled or stolen while you still owe more on your loan than your vehicle's current value.
  • Custom parts and equipment coverage: If your Ridgeline has custom parts or modifications, they may not be covered by a standard insurance policy. Finding an insurer that offers custom parts coverage could help you prepare for potential losses.

How to get a Honda Ridgeline car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Honda Ridgeline with other similar cars

Honda Ridgeline Honda Ridgeline
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,490
Ford F-150 Ford F-150
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,611
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,660
Price (MSRP)
$40,150 $38,810 $37,000
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
18-24 mpg 16-24 mpg 15-19 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Better than average Average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Editor, Insurance