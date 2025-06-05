Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249).
Honda Ridgeline car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Honda Ridgeline?
On average, full coverage car insurance for a Honda Ridgeline pickup costs $2,490 per year to insure, 7 percent less than the national average cost of car insurance, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. For minimum coverage policies, Ridgeline owners pay around $767 per year.
Of course, all of these numbers are averages — your actual costs when insuring a Honda Ridgeline could be higher or lower based on a wide range of factors, from your age, driving record and location to your Ridgeline's trim, model year and annual mileage. The cost of auto insurance for any vehicle depends on factors like the price and availability of parts, third-party safety ratings, technological components and more, which can vary from vehicle to vehicle.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $40,150
Trims available: Sport, RTL, TrailSport and Black Edition
Repair costs
Compared to other popular pickups, the Honda Ridgeline may have lower repair costs on average — but higher trim levels with additional tech and safety components will cost more to repair and therefore insure.
Safety features
The Honda Sensing safety suite includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and other useful features. These systems may reduce the risk or severity of accidents, but they also have the potential to raise claim costs.
Crash ratings
The Ridgeline's crash ratings are positive overall. But the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety notes issues with passenger-side front crashes, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration assigns the truck four stars for rollover risk. Both could increase the risk or severity of an accident.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Honda Ridgeline
No single car insurance company has the cheapest insurance for every Honda Ridgeline driver. Each insurer calculates rates differently, and the vehicle you drive is just one of the factors considered. As a result, it's important to compare rates from multiple carriers to find the best match for your profile.
To help you get started, Bankrate compiled average rates from a number of major insurance providers, which may offer a sense of the range of prices you can expect with a Honda Ridgeline.
How much does it cost to insure my Honda Ridgeline?
Comparing rates from top-rated companies is the best way to find an exact estimate of the price you'll pay to insure your Honda Ridgeline.
2023 Honda Ridgeline car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Honda Ridgeline
When insuring a Honda Ridgeline, it's important to understand how much coverage you need. While each driver is different, there are a few types of coverage worth considering:
- High liability limits: Your state's minimum requirements for liability coverage likely aren't enough to cover the cost of a major accident. For a minor increase in premium, you may be able to raise your liability limits to better protect your finances.
- Collision coverage: A liability-only policy won't cover damage to your own vehicle in the event of a crash, which is why lenders typically require owners to maintain collision insurance for leased or financed vehicles.
- Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance covers damage or loss to your vehicle that collision insurance won't, such as vandalism or theft, severe weather damage or hitting an animal.
- Gap insurance: If your Ridgeline is financed, consider adding gap coverage to prevent a major financial loss if your vehicle is totaled or stolen while you still owe more on your loan than your vehicle's current value.
- Custom parts and equipment coverage: If your Ridgeline has custom parts or modifications, they may not be covered by a standard insurance policy. Finding an insurer that offers custom parts coverage could help you prepare for potential losses.
How to get a Honda Ridgeline car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Honda Ridgeline with other similar cars
|
Honda Ridgeline
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,490Read More
|
Ford F-150
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,611See more models
|
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,660See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$40,150
|$38,810
|$37,000
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|18-24 mpg
|16-24 mpg
|15-19 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Better than average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: