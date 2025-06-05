Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Honda Pilot car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Honda Pilot?
It costs an average of $2,422 per year to insure a Honda Pilot at full coverage, which is 10 percent less than the national average cost for this kind of policy. Minimum coverage for the Honda Pilot costs an annual average of $783, 3 percent less than the national average of $802.
Car insurance companies weigh a myriad of different factors when setting your rate, one of which is the type of car you drive. If a car has cheap, easy-to-source replacement parts, solid safety ratings and low repair costs, it will likely be more affordable to insure.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer's retail price for 2025 model: Starting at $40,200
Trims available for 2025: Sport, EX-L, TrailSport, Touring, Elite, Black Edition
Repair costs
According to Edmunds, Honda Pilot owners spend just over $1,500 on repairs throughout the first five years of ownership, which is on the lower end of the spectrum. Cars that are cheaper to repair are also usually cheaper to insure.
Safety features
All Pilots come equipped with Honda Sensing, a package of safety features that includes forward collision warnings, lane keeping assistance, pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control. These can help lower the likelihood of an accident, but they may increase the cost of repairs.
Crash ratings
The Honda Pilot earned the Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Information Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). In general, safer vehicles have lower car insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Honda Pilot
There's no one insurance company that's the cheapest for all drivers. To find the cheapest Honda Pilot insurance, most experts suggest comparing several quotes before deciding on a policy. Each car insurance company has its own method for setting rates, and quotes can vary widely across different providers.
How much does it cost to insure my Honda Pilot
To help you get a better idea of what it costs to insure a Honda Pilot, we've compiled average rates in the table below. Your exact quotes will likely differ, but this can help give you a more informed starting point.
2023 Pilot car insurance premiums by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,303
|
$2,303
|
- $119
|
- $119
|
$2,902
|
$2,902
|
+ $480
|
+ $480
|
$2,038
|
$2,038
|
- $384
|
- $384
|
$2,057
|
$2,057
|
- $365
|
- $365
|
$2,099
|
$2,099
|
- $323
|
- $323
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Honda Pilot
When you buy a car insurance policy, your coverage limits will need to meet your state's minimum requirements. However, that alone may not offer enough financial protection foryour needs. You may want to build out your car insurance policy with these add-on coverage types:
- Roadside assistance: The Pilot has off-road capabilities, but that doesn't guarantee it won't get stuck. Adding roadside assistance to your car insurance policy can help with unexpected events like a popped tire, engine failure and running out of fuel.
- Collision insurance: If you cause an accident, collision insurance can help cover the cost of your vehicle's repairs.
- Higher liability limits: As a larger model, the Pilot can cause more damage in an accident. Carrying higher bodily injury and property damage liability limits can help financially protect you if you cause an accident.
- Comprehensive insurance: This can help pay for non-collision damage, like if a tree falls on your car, your hood gets dented in a hailstorm, your car gets stolen or you hit an animal.
How to get a Honda Pilot car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Honda Pilot with other similar cars
|
Honda Pilot
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,422Read More
|
Toyota 4Runner
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,456Read More
|
Ford Explorer
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,541See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$40,200
|$40,770
|$39,785
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|Not rated
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|22 mpg
|22 mpg
|24 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially better than average
|Substantially better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: