Honda Odyssey car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Honda Odyssey?
Car insurance for a Honda Odyssey is fairly affordable. It costs an average of $2,426 per year for full coverage Honda Odyssey car insurance, 10 percent less than the national average. According to Bankrate's analysis of data from Quadrant Information Services, a minimum coverage policy for a Honda Odyssey costs an average of $755 annually, which is 6 percent less than the nationwide average.
Make and model are among the most influential factors that affect car insurance costs. Insurers usually consider things like how much repairs cost, how safe the car is and how well it performs in an accident, as well as several details specific to the driver.
MSRP: $42,220
Trims available: EX-L, Sport-L, Touring, Elite
Repair costs
The Honda Odyssey has fairly low repair costs; data from RepairPal suggests drivers spend an average of $547 per year on repairs. This is below the average annual cost for a minivan, which is $647. Although Honda is a Japanese brand, the Odyssey is made and assembled at the automaker's plant in Lincoln, AL, which can help bring repair costs down.
Safety features
The Odyssey's base trim, the EX-L, comes equipped with a suite of safety features called Honda Sensing. While these can lower the chance of getting into an accident, some safety features could also make vehicle repairs more expensive. Higher-tech safety features may require more specialized parts and labor to fix.
Crash ratings
The safer a vehicle is in a crash, the cheaper it usually is to insure. The 2025 Honda Odyssey was named a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). When a car performs better in an accident, it usually translates to cheaper insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Honda Odyssey
To find the cheapest Honda Odyssey car insurance, most experts suggest you compare rates from a handful of different providers. Although insurers typically consider similar factors when pricing policies, their calculations still differ. Plus, discount opportunities can vary from provider to provider — one may offer you a discount for having anti-lock brakes, while another might not. Collecting and comparing quotes can give you better insight into what is a “normal" amount to pay for insurance and help you find a better deal.
How much does it cost to insure my Honda Odyssey?
In the table below, Bankrate's insurance editorial team has rounded up average rates from a handful of different providers.
2023 Honda Odyssey car insurance premiums by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage
With car insurance, price is important, but it isn't everything. A car accident can get expensive quickly. If you find yourself needing to file a claim, you could be in a financial bind if you skimped out on coverage in exchange for a cheaper policy. In fact, a car insurance policy can do more than just cover you in an accident. You can build out your policy with these optional add-ons, called endorsements, for broader coverage:
- Comprehensive insurance: If you have minimum coverage car insurance, you won't be covered for losses like vehicle theft, animal collisions and weather damage. Comprehensive coverage can financially protect against those and other non-accident-related losses.
- Gap insurance: If you have a loan on your vehicle, you might consider getting gap insurance. If your car is stolen or totaled, and you still owe money on your loan, gap insurance can help cover the difference between what you owe and what you get from your insurance company.
- Rideshare endorsement: Minivans can hold more passengers, which can make them an attractive option for rideshare drivers. Adding a rideshare endorsement can help fill in the coverage gap between your personal auto policy and your rideshare company's.
- Collision insurance: Collision insurance can help pay for your vehicle's repairs when you cause an accident.
How to get a Honda Odyssey car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Honda Odyssey with other similar cars
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: