 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Honda HR-V car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Jun 05, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure an HR-V?

On average, full coverage car insurance for a Honda HR-V costs $2,307 per year, or $192 per month — 14 percent less than the national average.

When deciding how much to charge for insurance on a particular vehicle, insurers take into account a wide range of factors, from the car's age and estimated value to statistical data on its safety and risk factors. Your HR-V's exact details, along with your personal insurance profile, could result in higher or lower rates.

$2,307 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$783 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $25,400

Trims available: LX, Sport and EX-L

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Honda's renowned reliability and the HR-V's short stature mean relatively low repair costs compared to larger or more complex vehicles. This can lower the overall cost to insure the HR-V.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Certain advanced safety features come standard with all new HR-V models, including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. While this tech can raise the cost of claims, the collision-avoidance gains could mean lower rates.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Honda HR-V earned a 2025 Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), making it one of the safest vehicles from an insurance perspective.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for an HR-V

Every insurance company uses different algorithms to price insurance — and your HR-V may fare differently in those algorithms. Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed average premiums from dozens of providers to find the cheapest insurers, on average, for Honda HR-V insurance.

Keep in mind that these are averages based on a sample driver profile. Your age, location and driving record all influence what you'll pay for insurance on an HR-V, along with several other factors. When it's time to shop for HR-V insurance, take the time to compare rates from multiple providers to make sure you're working with the insurer that best fits your driver profile.

How much does it cost to insure my HR-V?

Honda HR-V insurance rates are generally low, but finding the provider with the best offer for your needs is still important. The table below compares top-rated auto insurers with the lowest average prices for HR-V car insurance.

2023 HR-V car insurance premium by carrier
Progressive
Progressive
$1,606
$1,606
- $701
- $701
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$1,711
$1,711
- $596
- $596
Geico
Geico
$1,777
$1,777
- $530
- $530
Nationwide
Nationwide
$1,877
$1,877
- $430
- $430
USAA
USAA
$1,889
$1,889
- $418
- $418
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location Pin Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Other car insurance coverage for an HR-V

Just buying the minimum required insurance for your HR-V likely isn't enough to financially protect your assets and avoid steep out-of-pocket liability costs, let alone provide coverage for your vehicle. Understanding your insurance options for an HR-V is important. You may want to consider the following types of insurance:

  • Collision coverage: This coverage pays for damage to your car if you're in an accident, regardless of fault. If your HR-V is financed or leased, you'll need this along with comprehensive coverage to fulfill lender requirements.
  • Comprehensive coverage: While collision coverage pays for damage to your car caused by an accident, comprehensive coverage covers non-collision losses — think vandalism, theft, severe weather or animals.
  • Gap insurance: This coverage helps to make you whole if your newly financed HR-V is totaled or stolen while you still owe more on the loan than the car is worth after depreciation.
  • Rental reimbursement coverage: Adding this endorsement to your policy means that if your HR-V is in the shop following a covered loss, your insurer will reimburse you for all or part of the cost of a rental vehicle.

How to get an HR-V car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  1. Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  2. Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  3. Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  4. Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  5. Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare HR-V with other similar cars

Honda HR-V Honda HR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,307
Read More
Honda CR-V Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,262
Read More
Subaru Crosstrek Subaru Crosstrek
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,209
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$25,400 $30,100 $25,810
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
25-30 mpg 34-40 mpg 27-34 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Average Substantially better than average Substantially better than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Honda Civic Sedan Honda Civic Sedan
Honda CR-V Honda CR-V
Honda Accord Honda Accord
Honda Odyssey Honda Odyssey
Honda Pilot Honda Pilot
Honda Ridgeline Honda Ridgeline
Written by
R.E. Hawley
Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance