Honda HR-V car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an HR-V?
On average, full coverage car insurance for a Honda HR-V costs $2,307 per year, or $192 per month — 14 percent less than the national average.
When deciding how much to charge for insurance on a particular vehicle, insurers take into account a wide range of factors, from the car's age and estimated value to statistical data on its safety and risk factors. Your HR-V's exact details, along with your personal insurance profile, could result in higher or lower rates.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $25,400
Trims available: LX, Sport and EX-L
Repair costs
Honda's renowned reliability and the HR-V's short stature mean relatively low repair costs compared to larger or more complex vehicles. This can lower the overall cost to insure the HR-V.
Safety features
Certain advanced safety features come standard with all new HR-V models, including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. While this tech can raise the cost of claims, the collision-avoidance gains could mean lower rates.
Crash ratings
The Honda HR-V earned a 2025 Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), making it one of the safest vehicles from an insurance perspective.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an HR-V
Every insurance company uses different algorithms to price insurance — and your HR-V may fare differently in those algorithms. Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed average premiums from dozens of providers to find the cheapest insurers, on average, for Honda HR-V insurance.
Keep in mind that these are averages based on a sample driver profile. Your age, location and driving record all influence what you'll pay for insurance on an HR-V, along with several other factors. When it's time to shop for HR-V insurance, take the time to compare rates from multiple providers to make sure you're working with the insurer that best fits your driver profile.
How much does it cost to insure my HR-V?
Honda HR-V insurance rates are generally low, but finding the provider with the best offer for your needs is still important. The table below compares top-rated auto insurers with the lowest average prices for HR-V car insurance.
2023 HR-V car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an HR-V
Just buying the minimum required insurance for your HR-V likely isn't enough to financially protect your assets and avoid steep out-of-pocket liability costs, let alone provide coverage for your vehicle. Understanding your insurance options for an HR-V is important. You may want to consider the following types of insurance:
- Collision coverage: This coverage pays for damage to your car if you're in an accident, regardless of fault. If your HR-V is financed or leased, you'll need this along with comprehensive coverage to fulfill lender requirements.
- Comprehensive coverage: While collision coverage pays for damage to your car caused by an accident, comprehensive coverage covers non-collision losses — think vandalism, theft, severe weather or animals.
- Gap insurance: This coverage helps to make you whole if your newly financed HR-V is totaled or stolen while you still owe more on the loan than the car is worth after depreciation.
- Rental reimbursement coverage: Adding this endorsement to your policy means that if your HR-V is in the shop following a covered loss, your insurer will reimburse you for all or part of the cost of a rental vehicle.
How to get an HR-V car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare HR-V with other similar cars
|
Honda HR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,307Read More
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,262Read More
|
Subaru Crosstrek
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,209See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$25,400
|$30,100
|$25,810
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|25-30 mpg
|34-40 mpg
|27-34 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially better than average
|Substantially better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: